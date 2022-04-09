Early McNern goal puts Naomh Columba on their way to second win in league

Kevin McNern, who got the all-important goal against St Naul's
An early goal from Kevin McNern put Naomh Columba on their way for win over St Naul's in Pairc na nGael on Saturday evening.
Naomh Columba 1-10
St Naul's 0-8
The goal arrived in the 5th minute after good work from Michael Callaghan who fisted to Kevin McNern and he scored from close range .
Points from Ryan Gillespie and Michael Callaghan followed before a good effort from half-back Phillip McNern made it 1-3 0-1. St Naul's reply came from a free from Stephen Griffin. Another Stephen Griffin point from play followed before a Lanty Molloy score and a Michael Callaghan free left half-time score 1-5 0-2 in favour of the home team.
Griffin had a St Naul's free at the start of the second half but every time the visitors scored, Naomh Columba responded with Oisin McGinley and Liam Boyle responding to Griffin points.
Naomh Columba scorers: Kevin McNern 1-0; Michael Callaghan 0-2,1f; Liam Boyle 0-2, 1f; Ryan Gillespie, Phillip McNern, Lanty Molloy, Oisin McGinley, Paul O'Hare, Eric Carr 0-1 each.
St Naul's scorers: Stephen Griffin 0-7,5f; Shane Meehan 0-1.
NAOMH COLUMBA: Padraig Byrne; Stephen Callaghan, Barry Carr, Stephen Jones; Liam Boyle, Phillip McNern, Lanty Molloy; Fionn Gallagher, Pauric Cunningham; Ronan Gillespie, Oisin McGinley, Ryan McNern; Ryan Gillespie, Michael Callaghan, Kevin McNern. Subs Eric Carr for Ryan Gillespie; Pauric Hegarty for S Callaghan; Paul O'Hare for P Cunningham; Christopher Byrne for Ronan Gillespie
ST NAUL'S: Cathal Charlton; Diarmuid Gallagher, Barry Griffin, Ryan Coughlan; John Rose, Danny McDyre, Thomas White; Michael Coughlan, Stephen Griffin; Shane Meehan, Ian Campbell, Cathal Lowther; Lee McCabe, Daniel Brennan, Michael Coughlan. Subs: Caolan Gaffney for R Coughlan; Declan Duignan for S Meehan; Freddy Cullen for D Brennan.
REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)
