09 Apr 2022

Gaoth Dobhair finish strongly to take the league points against Ardara in Pearse Park

Five points in final 11 minutes enough for Gaoth Dobhair to get the win

Action from the Gaoth Dobhair v Ardara game in Pearse Park Picture: Thomas Gallagher

09 Apr 2022 9:10 PM

A strong finish from Gaoth Dobhair, scoring five points in last 11 minutes, was the foundation for getting first league.

Ardara 0-7
Gaoth Dobhair 0-10

The first score didn't arrive until 12 minutes in a lack lustre first half with Gareth Concarr scoring.
Ethan Harkin levelled from a free before the biggest moment of the opening half, John Ross Molloy going the length of the field but then saw his effort for goal rebound off a post.
Kevin Whyte and Ethan Harkin traded scores to leave it 0-2 each at the break.
The second half was a more exciting affair with the sublimely skillful Odhrán MacNiallais hitting two points inside nine minutes, the second a massive effort from 45m. Cian Mulligan pushed Gaoth Dobhair three clear, but back came Ardara to level through Paul Walsh, a Conor Classon punch and a CJ Molloy free to leave it 0-5 each after 49 minutes.
But it was Gaoth Dobhair who finished the better with points from Gavin McBride, Ethan Harkin (2) and Cian Mulligan (2) to just two in reply from John Ross Molloy and a Paul Walsh free in added time.

Ardara scorers: Paul Walsh 0-2,1f; Gareth Concarr, Kevin Whyte, Conor Classon, CJ Molloy (f), John Ross Molloy 0-1 each.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Ethan Harkin 0-4,3f; Cian Mulligan 0-3; Odhrán Mac Niallais 0-2; Gavin McBride 0-1.

ARDARA: Matthew McGlynn; Paddy McGrath, Shane Whyte, Tony Harkin; Conor Gallagher, John Ross Molloy, Matthew Sweeney; Robbie Adair, Conor Classon; Nicholas Maguire, Kevin Whyte, Zach Gallagher; Gareth Concarr, CJ Molloy, Oisin O'Donnell. Subs: Callum Malley and Paul Walsh.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Gavin Sweeney; Rian Kelly, Eamon McGee, Gary McFadden; Niall Friel, Aidan Walsh, Eoin Burke; Peter McGee, Michael Carroll; Cian Mulligan, Sean Doherty, Fionn McCool; Odhran Mac Niallais, Gavin McBride, Ethan Harkin. Sub: Fiachra Coyle.

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)

