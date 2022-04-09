Gaoth Dobhair finish strongly to take the league points against Ardara in Pearse Park

Action from the Gaoth Dobhair v Ardara game in Pearse Park Picture: Thomas Gallagher
A strong finish from Gaoth Dobhair, scoring five points in last 11 minutes, was the foundation for getting first league.
Ardara 0-7
Gaoth Dobhair 0-10
The first score didn't arrive until 12 minutes in a lack lustre first half with Gareth Concarr scoring.
Ethan Harkin levelled from a free before the biggest moment of the opening half, John Ross Molloy going the length of the field but then saw his effort for goal rebound off a post.
Kevin Whyte and Ethan Harkin traded scores to leave it 0-2 each at the break.
The second half was a more exciting affair with the sublimely skillful Odhrán MacNiallais hitting two points inside nine minutes, the second a massive effort from 45m. Cian Mulligan pushed Gaoth Dobhair three clear, but back came Ardara to level through Paul Walsh, a Conor Classon punch and a CJ Molloy free to leave it 0-5 each after 49 minutes.
But it was Gaoth Dobhair who finished the better with points from Gavin McBride, Ethan Harkin (2) and Cian Mulligan (2) to just two in reply from John Ross Molloy and a Paul Walsh free in added time.
ARDARA: Matthew McGlynn; Paddy McGrath, Shane Whyte, Tony Harkin; Conor Gallagher, John Ross Molloy, Matthew Sweeney; Robbie Adair, Conor Classon; Nicholas Maguire, Kevin Whyte, Zach Gallagher; Gareth Concarr, CJ Molloy, Oisin O'Donnell. Subs: Callum Malley and Paul Walsh.
GAOTH DOBHAIR: Gavin Sweeney; Rian Kelly, Eamon McGee, Gary McFadden; Niall Friel, Aidan Walsh, Eoin Burke; Peter McGee, Michael Carroll; Cian Mulligan, Sean Doherty, Fionn McCool; Odhran Mac Niallais, Gavin McBride, Ethan Harkin. Sub: Fiachra Coyle.
REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.