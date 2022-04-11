Search

11 Apr 2022

Cian Kennedy kicks eight points as Naomh Ultan defeat St Eunan's in Division 3

The Dunkineely side overcame St Eunan's at O'Donnell Park

Naomh Ultan's experience told in their victory at O'Donnell Park

Naomh Ultan's experience told in their victory at O'Donnell Park

Reporter:

Alan Foley

11 Apr 2022 11:44 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Ultan posted their second win of the All-County League Division 3, when they overcame St Eunan’s in Letterkenny with Cian Kennedy and Kyle Breslin to the fore.

St Eunan’s 1-6
Naomh Ultan 1-13

The side from Dunkineely had squeezed out a one-point win in Urris last weekend, while Peter McGeehin and Adrian McClafferty’s young St Eunan’s team overcame Pettigo on the road.

Today at O’Donnell Park, Kennedy kicked 0-8, with Bresling registering his side’s goal, in the second half. At the break, it was the visitors who were in front, 0-7 to 1-2, with the hosts’ goal coming from Cathal McGarvey, although they lost Mark Cannon to a black card.

Naomh Ultan’s second half goal from Breslin came right at the start of the second half, with Kennedy’s ball into Mark Erskine falling to the corner-forward. The physically stronger visitors began to notch up scores as the clock ran into red.

St Eunan’s scorers: Cathal McGarvey 1-0; Patrick Tobin, Peter Gibbons, Darragh Morrison, Thomas Crossan, Donnacha Devenney and Josh Hay 0-1
Naomh Ultan scorers: Cian Kennedy 0-8; Kyle Breslin 1-1; Alan Lyons, Jordan Watters, Joseph Alvey, Donal Murrin (0-1)

St Eunan’s: Chris O'Donnell; Nathan Plumb, John Gibbons, Gavin McCarron; Lorcan O'Donnell,. Mark Cannon, Johnny Lambe; Brandon Jordan, Peter Gibbons; Josh Hay, Thomas Crossan, Darragh Morrison; Cathal McGarvey,. Patrick Tobin,Donnacha Devenney. Subs: Noel O'Donnell for Cannon (35), James Donaghy for Hay (45), Donnan Harvey for McCarron (50) and Fionn Clarke for Devenney (52)
Naomh Ultan: Daniel McGlynn; Jamie Cunningham, John Knightly, Kevin McGuinness; Matthew Huntley, Aaron Kyles, Jordan Watters; Dermot Gallier, Jack Boyle; Joseph Alvey, Alan Lyons, Cian Kennedy, Kyle Breslin, Mark Erskine, Michael Breslin. Subs: Darragh Gallagher for Gallier, Donal Murrin for Erskine, Dermot McGlynn forl Breslin, Daragh Byrne for Cunningham

