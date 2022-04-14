Low attendance at GAA stewards' course in Convoy is 'a missed opportunity'

A course for voluntary GAA stewards was held on Saturday last at the GAA Centre in Convoy, which was delayed for over a year due to Covid.



And the disappointing attendance of 47 means that Donegal have a drastically reduced number to call on for club and county games in the future.



Each three year term stewards must attend a refresher course to get accreditation updated and new people were also welcome for the ever-increasing demands to ensure that there is enough qualified stewards for the staging of games in Donegal at club and intercounty level.



During the Ulster championship, Donegal have also supplied up to 20 stewards for provincial matches. The course was conducted by James Rock (Mayo) and Hugh Lane (Roscommon) on behalf of the GAA National Health and Safety Committee. It was monitored by Europlan Group on behalf of Croke Park.

On Saturday a total of 47 took part in the course representing 17 clubs and badges were presented on completion of the course, which was free for those taking part.What was disappointing was that less than half the clubs in the county had anyone present. One of the local organisers, Edward Molloy, felt "it was a missed opportunity for clubs in the county. It was pointed out that all clubs must have enough qualified stewards for the staging of any games."In Donegal for major club championship and county matches an event plan is drawn up for each match, especially where large crowds are expected. "It is the function of the event controller to carry out the plan," he added.At present there are five qualified event controllers in Donegal - Edward Molloy, David McLoone, Terence McShea, Conal Gallagher and Darren Collins."Without stewards a match cannot go ahead. Imagine the outcry if our championship match had to be switched to Clones or Cavan because we didn't have enough stewards?" says Molloy, who said that they have to call on the help of stewards from neighbouring counties next week to ensure the big game goes ahead in Ballybofey.

"We need at least 60 stewards to host the Armagh game and we will only have 30 available at the very most," said Molloy, who said it is disappointing that Ulster have to supply another 30."At one time we had a panel of 126 trained stewards and we were the envy of other counties. It dropped to 84 and it's now down to 47. The criteria for matches is one garda and four stewards per 1,000 spectators. Down the years we have had a loyal and dedicated band of stewards, who gave up many hours to steward at games, club and county."He hopes to have another course before the end of the year although there is huge demand in other counties to run courses also. Molloy added: "There were a number of people who couldn't attend on Saturday due to other commitments."



Of the 47 taking part on Saturday, five clubs provided 61% of attendees - MacCumhaill's (13); Aodh Ruadh (5); Glenfin (4); Termon (4); St Michael's (3).

Cloughaneely, Four Masters, Malin, Milford, Naomh Muire and Urris had two people at course while Ardara, Bundoran, Letterkenny Gaels, Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin, Red Hugh's and St Naul's had one attendee.

Molloy bemoaned the fact that the so-called Big Four clubs in the county - Gaoth Dobhair, St Eunan's, Naomh Conaill and Kilcar - had no one at the course; there was just one representative from eight clubs in the south-west from St Naul's to Naomh Muire; and only one in the Finn Valley clubs from Lifford to Red Hugh's.