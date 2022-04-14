Search

14 Apr 2022

Low attendance at GAA stewards' course in Convoy is 'a missed opportunity'

The disappointing attendance of 47 means that Donegal have a drastically reduced number to call on for club and county games

Low attendance at GAA stewards' course in Convoy

The stewards briefing ahead of the Donegal v Fermanagh Ulster SFC match in 2016

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

14 Apr 2022 2:06 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A course for voluntary GAA stewards was held on Saturday last at the GAA Centre in Convoy, which was delayed for over a year due to Covid.

And the disappointing attendance of 47 means that Donegal have a drastically reduced number to call on for club and county games in the future.

Each three year term stewards must attend a refresher course to get accreditation updated and new people were also welcome for the ever-increasing demands to ensure that there is enough qualified stewards for the staging of games in Donegal at club and intercounty level.

During the Ulster championship, Donegal have also supplied up to 20 stewards for provincial matches. The course was conducted by James Rock (Mayo) and Hugh Lane (Roscommon) on behalf of the GAA National Health and Safety Committee. It was monitored by Europlan Group on behalf of Croke Park.

Tickets for Donegal's Ulster clash with Armagh on the verge of selling out

Kieran McGeeney's side come to MacCumhaill Park on Sunday week and Donegal supporters are urged to get their tickets as soon as possible


On Saturday a total of 47 took part in the course representing 17 clubs and badges were presented on completion of the course, which was free for those taking part.

What was disappointing was that less than half the clubs in the county had anyone present. One of the local organisers, Edward Molloy, felt "it was a missed opportunity for clubs in the county. It was pointed out that all clubs must have enough qualified stewards for the staging of any games."

In Donegal for major club championship and county matches an event plan is drawn up for each match, especially where large crowds are expected. "It is the function of the event controller to carry out the plan," he added.

At present there are five qualified event controllers in Donegal - Edward Molloy, David McLoone, Terence McShea, Conal Gallagher and Darren Collins.

"Without stewards a match cannot go ahead. Imagine the outcry if our championship match had to be switched to Clones or Cavan because we didn't have enough stewards?" says Molloy, who said that they have to call on the help of stewards from neighbouring counties next week to ensure the big game goes ahead in Ballybofey.

Wallace: 'Mickey and the boys are well able for anything else in this'

Former Donegal manager Andrew Wallace believes Mickey McCann's Donegal have every chance of winning the Nickey Rackard Cup this season


"We need at least 60 stewards to host the Armagh game and we will only have 30 available at the very most," said Molloy, who said it is disappointing that Ulster have to supply another 30.

"At one time we had a panel of 126 trained stewards and we were the envy of other counties. It dropped to 84 and it's now down to 47. The criteria for matches is one garda and four stewards per 1,000 spectators. Down the years we have had a loyal and dedicated band of stewards, who gave up many hours to steward at games, club and county."

He hopes to have another course before the end of the year although there is huge demand in other counties to run courses also. Molloy added: "There were a number of people who couldn't attend on Saturday due to other commitments."


Of the 47 taking part on Saturday, five clubs provided 61% of attendees - MacCumhaill's (13); Aodh Ruadh (5); Glenfin (4); Termon (4); St Michael's (3).
Cloughaneely, Four Masters, Malin, Milford, Naomh Muire and Urris had two people at course while Ardara, Bundoran, Letterkenny Gaels, Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin, Red Hugh's and St Naul's had one attendee.

Molloy bemoaned the fact that the so-called Big Four clubs in the county - Gaoth Dobhair, St Eunan's, Naomh Conaill and Kilcar - had no one at the course; there was just one representative from eight clubs in the south-west from St Naul's to Naomh Muire; and only one in the Finn Valley clubs from Lifford to Red Hugh's.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media