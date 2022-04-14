Low attendance at GAA stewards' course in Convoy is 'a missed opportunity'

The stewards briefing ahead of the Donegal v Fermanagh Ulster SFC match in 2016
A course for voluntary GAA stewards was held on Saturday last at the GAA Centre in Convoy, which was delayed for over a year due to Covid.
And the disappointing attendance of 47 means that Donegal have a drastically reduced number to call on for club and county games in the future.
Each three year term stewards must attend a refresher course to get accreditation updated and new people were also welcome for the ever-increasing demands to ensure that there is enough qualified stewards for the staging of games in Donegal at club and intercounty level.
During the Ulster championship, Donegal have also supplied up to 20 stewards for provincial matches. The course was conducted by James Rock (Mayo) and Hugh Lane (Roscommon) on behalf of the GAA National Health and Safety Committee. It was monitored by Europlan Group on behalf of Croke Park.
Of the 47 taking part on Saturday, five clubs provided 61% of attendees - MacCumhaill's (13); Aodh Ruadh (5); Glenfin (4); Termon (4); St Michael's (3).
Cloughaneely, Four Masters, Malin, Milford, Naomh Muire and Urris had two people at course while Ardara, Bundoran, Letterkenny Gaels, Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin, Red Hugh's and St Naul's had one attendee.
Molloy bemoaned the fact that the so-called Big Four clubs in the county - Gaoth Dobhair, St Eunan's, Naomh Conaill and Kilcar - had no one at the course; there was just one representative from eight clubs in the south-west from St Naul's to Naomh Muire; and only one in the Finn Valley clubs from Lifford to Red Hugh's.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.