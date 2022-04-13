Search

13 Apr 2022

Tickets for Donegal's Ulster clash with Armagh on the verge of selling out

Kieran McGeeney's side come to MacCumhaill Park on Sunday week and Donegal supporters are urged to get their tickets as soon as possible

Neil Gallagher leads out Donegal the last time they faced Armagh at MacCumhaill Park in the Ulster SFC, back in 2007

Peter Campbell

13 Apr 2022 2:31 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

The Donegal-Armagh Ulster SFC quarter-final at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Sunday week is set to be a sell-out and tickets for the game will be scarce.

The crowd capacity for the mouth-watering clash is 17,000 and it is expected that there will be very few tickets left after this weekend. Clubs have got allocations and those with season tickets will get their tickets but anyone else will have to source their tickets through other outlets.

“There are tickets available through the Ulster GAA website we those who cannot access tickets through their clubs or other outlets to avail of this avenue.”  Donegal GAA spokesperson told DonegalLive.

The link for tickets on the Ulster website can be accessed by clicking here

Declan Bonner’s Donegal side overcame Armagh in Division 1 of the Allianz League last month 1-14 to 1-13 in Letterkenny with Ballybofey playing host to the Ulster SFC clash on Sunday, April 24.

