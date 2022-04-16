Kennedy on song as Naomh Ultan get win over Pettigo in Dunkineely

Cian Kennedy put on a masterclass in free-taking as Naomh Ultan took the points at home to Pettigo.

Naomh Ultan 0-15

Pettigo 0-7

Despite being short a few regulars which forced manager Aidan Duddy to don the boots at midfield, Naomh Ultan still proved too good for a Pettigo side who were also short a few regulars.

Naomh Ultan had the breeze at their backs in the opening half and they made full use of it with Cian Kennedy availing of the many frees whistled by Shaun Campbell.

The referee was the centre of attention midway through the half when he reacted to the Pettigo bench, who were unhappy with some of his calls. Panel member Aidy Britton was shown red and by the break the St Naul's man had whistled for 26 frees, 15 of them to the home side. The pattern continued in the second half with 30 frees whistled, 16-14 in favour of Pettigo.

The home side had four on the board from Jared Harvey and three from Cian Kennedy before Ollie McCaughey had Pettigo's first from a free.

The pattern continued with Cian Kennedy hadding three more before the break, all frees while Joe Alvey and Jack Boyle also got on the scoresheet. McCaughey had a second free for Pettigo and just before the break Sean Maher added a third to leave it 0-9 to 0-3.

Pettigo had a great goal chance a minute into the second half when Conor Honney broke through but blazed wide. Thomas Britton did find the range to cut the lead on 34 minutes.

The Naomh Ultan response was good with Cian Kennedy converting two frees but Pettigo had another great goal opportunity with Barry McGoldrick deprived by a great save from Daniel McGlynn. From the '45' Sean Maher availed of a mishit to fire over.





Again Naomh Ultan hit back with Joe Alvey and Kennedy finding the range. Jack Britton added Pettigo's sixth point.Aaron Kyles went forward for a rare score while Ollie McCaughey had a late free for the visitors.Scorers - Naomh Ultan: Cian Kennedy 0-10,8f; Joe Alvey 0-2; Jack Boyle, Aaron Kyles, Jared Harvey 0-1 each.Pettigo scorers: Ollie McCaughey 0-3,3f; Sean Maher 0-2,1f; Thomas Britton, Jack Britton 0-1 each.

NAOMH ULTAN: Daniel McGlynn; Paul Gallier, Dara Gallagher, Kevin McGuinness; Jack Boyle, Aaron Kyles, Matthew Huntley; Aidan Duddy, Sean White; Joe Alvey, Jared Harvey, Cian Kennedy; Michael Breslin, Kyle Breslin, Barry Murray. Subs: Martin Shovlin and Dara Byrne for M Breslin and P Gallier (55); Dermot McGlynn for Murray (56); Anthony O'Shea for K Breslin (29).

PETTIGO: Adam McBarron; Conor Colton, Enda Baird, Jarlath Leonard; Jack Britton, Matthew Gallagher, Johnny McManus; Conor Honney, Shaun Robinson; Ollie McCaughey, Sean Maher, Martin Hilley; Thomas Britton, Callum McGrath, Eoghan McGoldrick. Subs: Darren Johnston and Caolon Colton for McGrath and Hilley (47); Sean Russell

REFEREE: Shaun Campbell (St Naul's)