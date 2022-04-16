Barrett leads the way for Milford once more against Naomh Columba

Kane Barrett
Another five-star point-taking performance from Kane Barrett ensured that Milford kept the points at home in Moyle View Park against Naomh Columba.
Milford 0-17
Naomh Columba 1-10
The home side led 0-8 to 0-6 at the break but even though Naomh Columba got back on terms in the second half, thanks to the accuracy of Barrett, the home side pulled away again. Naomh Columba got a late goal to put a better look on the scoreboard.
