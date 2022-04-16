Search

17 Apr 2022

Barrett leads the way for Milford once more against Naomh Columba

Kane Barrett added to his seven-point haul against Dungloe last weekend to kick six more this evening

Kane Barrett

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

16 Apr 2022 11:25 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Another five-star point-taking performance from Kane Barrett ensured that Milford kept the points at home in Moyle View Park against Naomh Columba.

Milford 0-17
Naomh Columba 1-10

The home side led 0-8 to 0-6 at the break but even though Naomh Columba got back on terms in the second half, thanks to the accuracy of Barrett, the home side pulled away again. Naomh Columba got a late goal to put a better look on the scoreboard.

Milford scorers: Kane Barrett 0-8,4f; Ryan McMahon, Cathal McGettigan 0-2 each; Conor McHugh, Anthony Curran, Patrick Ferry, Chris Bradley 0-1 each.
Naomh Columba scorers: Christopher Byrne 1-1,1m; Michael Callaghan 0-4,2f; Padraig Byrne ('45'), Lanty Molloy, Philip McNern, Eric Carr, Ronan Gillespie 0-1 each.

Milford: Shaun Gallagher; Shay Durning, Conor Coll, Conor McHugh; Anthony Curran, Ronan Docherty, Patrick Ferry; Ryan McMahon, Eoin O'Donnell; Gavin Grier, Christopher Barrett, Cathal McGettigan, Darragh Black, Kane Barrett, Tony McNamee. Subs: Marty Doyle, Chris Bradley, Shane Black.

Naomh Columba: Padraig Byrne; Paul O'Hare, Barry Carr, Stephen Jones; Lanty Molloy, Philip McNern, Pauric Hegarty; Fionn Gallagher, Eric Carr; Liam Boyle, Pauric Cunningham, Ryan McNern; Christopher Byrne, Michael Callaghan, Ronan Gillespie. Sub: Oisin McGinley.

Referee: Martin Coll (Gaoth Dobhair)

