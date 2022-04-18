Search

18 Apr 2022

Donegal native plays his part in bringing GAA to the Basque region

Four Masters clubman Thomas McGowan was involved in the founding of Bilbao Gaels

Donegal Town native plays his part in bringing GAA to the Basque region

Bilbao Gaels before their game on Saturday

Reporter:

Conor Breslin

18 Apr 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The GAA has carved its name on another corner of the world over the weekend, as the first ever Gaelic football match was played in the Basque region of Spain on Saturday.

Formed last year by four members of the Irish community in the area, as well as an English teacher, Fiona McGrath, originally from Glasgow and a local videographer Mikel Estabanez from the Basque region, the club - known officially as Bilbao Gaels - launched their season with a win over Keltoi Vigo, a GAA team from the north-west of Spain.

Cassidy saves help Four Masters to big win over Buncrana in Tirconaill Park

Goals important but 'keeper Martin Cassidy makes three great saves in second half

“We’ve talked about forming a club for some time, but we never got around to it. Interestingly it was only last year during the Covid-19 pandemic that we became productive in launching the club,” said co-club founder and team trainer, Donegal Town native and Four Masters clubman Thomas McGowan – who played as a county minor for Donegal in 2017.

McGowan was involved in the founding of the club alongside Donal O’Brien from Cavan, Rachael Lesslar from Tyrone, Cormac Doherty from Sligo, Fiona McGrath from Glasgow, and Mikel Estabanez from Bilbao.

“It’s just great to bring the community together. I’ve been here for two years now, and it is amazing how similar Irish culture is to the culture of the Basque people. So, I am so surprised that the GAA has never featured in this area before,” said McGowan.

“Once we got ourselves organized, I was able to take the trainings and build a community to come together to play football once a week. We are now officially registered and ready to take part in the Spanish league.

“From our point of view, it’s just nice to have been a part of GAA and Basque history, and the coming together of the two cultures.”

Other counties representing Bilbao Gaels came from Limerick, Antrim, Kilkenny, and Kerry.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media