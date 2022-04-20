‘These boys are the future’ - Gallen praises MacCumhaills young stars

Eoin Gallen has kept three clean sheets in succession in a decent opening to the new season for Sean MacCumhaills.

Wins over Malin and Dungloe sandwiched a narrow defeat to Malin.

On Sunday, the Twin Towns men came from 0-5 to 0-1 down to overcome Dungloe 1-12 to 0-10.

Recent winnings of minor and under-21 championships have offered real chinks of optimism.

“These boys are the future of our club,” Gallen told Donegal Live.

“We have good talent coming through and we need to foster that. It’s good to get them in to play senior football.

“Eoin McGonagle and Josh McMenamin are brilliant. They’re like wee terriers in front of me. They go for the whole game.

“Kevin (McCormick), up in the forward line, got his first score at senior level for us and that’s brilliant to see. He’s an unbelievable footballer. The more of those players we get in, the better. All of them are well capable.

“When I came in, there seemed like a culture of giving out, but the older players here are brilliant with these young lads.

“Division 2 is a good place to breed them in. It would be very difficult if you were going to play the likes of Kilcar, St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill.”

Gallen is living in Donegal again, working in St Eunan’s College, and the comforts of home are helping his game.

Gallen, who made a big save from Ryan Brennan during Dungloe’s dominant spell at the weekend, is keen to praise his defence.

He said: “The boys in front of me have been good at protecting the goal in fairness. That’s three clean sheets in a row now.”

Sunday’s game against Dungloe was threatening to run away from MacCumhaills until Bradley-Walsh’s introduction sparked them into life.

Gallen said: “It took us 20 minutes to get going properly.

“We came out late. We were straight into it. We were very slack at the start and Dungloe punished us early on.

“Joel came on and basically brought us back into it. The difference he makes is massive. We struggled to get out before he came on.

“We didn’t have him against Malin and we struggled. He is a big presence. He can win his own ball. Even having him in, it brings other boys into the game.”