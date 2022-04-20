Search

20 Apr 2022

‘These boys are the future’ - Gallen praises MacCumhaills young stars

Goalkeeper Eoin Gallen believes the future is bright for Sean MacCumhaills

‘These boys are the future’ - Gallen praises MacCumhaills young stars

Eoin Gallen saves a penalty from Malin's Paul Fildara. Photo: Chris Doherty

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

20 Apr 2022 12:12 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Eoin Gallen has kept three clean sheets in succession in a decent opening to the new season for Sean MacCumhaills.

Wins over Malin and Dungloe sandwiched a narrow defeat to Malin.

On Sunday, the Twin Towns men came from 0-5 to 0-1 down to overcome Dungloe 1-12 to 0-10.

Recent winnings of minor and under-21 championships have offered real chinks of optimism.

“These boys are the future of our club,” Gallen told Donegal Live.

“We have good talent coming through and we need to foster that. It’s good to get them in to play senior football.

Oisin Gallen ruled out for Donegal in Ulster SFC clash with Armagh

The MacCumhaill's forward hasn't featured since an eye-catching cameo against Tyrone in March and injury means he is not available for selection on Sunday

“Eoin McGonagle and Josh McMenamin are brilliant. They’re like wee terriers in front of me. They go for the whole game.

“Kevin (McCormick), up in the forward line, got his first score at senior level for us and that’s brilliant to see. He’s an unbelievable footballer. The more of those players we get in, the better. All of them are well capable.

“When I came in, there seemed like a culture of giving out, but the older players here are brilliant with these young lads.

“Division 2 is a good place to breed them in. It would be very difficult if you were going to play the likes of Kilcar, St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill.”

Gallen is living in Donegal again, working in St Eunan’s College, and the comforts of home are helping his game.

Gallen, who made a big save from Ryan Brennan during Dungloe’s dominant spell at the weekend, is keen to praise his defence.

He said: “The boys in front of me have been good at protecting the goal in fairness. That’s three clean sheets in a row now.”

Sunday’s game against Dungloe was threatening to run away from MacCumhaills until Bradley-Walsh’s introduction sparked them into life.

Gallen said: “It took us 20 minutes to get going properly.

“We came out late. We were straight into it. We were very slack at the start and Dungloe punished us early on.

“Joel came on and basically brought us back into it. The difference he makes is massive. We struggled to get out before he came on.

“We didn’t have him against Malin and we struggled. He is a big presence. He can win his own ball. Even having him in, it brings other boys into the game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media