23 Apr 2022

St Michael's go on scoring spree at start of second half to defeat Ardara

Edward O'Reilly goal before the break was a turning point in the game

St Michael's emerged as victors at Pearse Park

A goal before half-time and a dominant third quarter saw St Michael's take the points on their visit to Pearse Park, Ardara.

Ardara 0-8
St Michael's 1-13

St Michael's hit the first six second half points to take control of this game. The big turning point of the first half came on 26 minutes with the visitors leading 0-5 to 0-4. Ardara lost possession in their own half and St Michael's broke for Edward O'Reilly to fire home the only goal of the game.

Up to that Carlos O'Reilly had hit three with their other points from Oisin Langan and Colin McFadden while Gareth Concarr, Conor Classon, Robbie Adair (2) had the home side's points.
Before half-time John Ross Molloy pointed to leave it Ardara 0-5, St Michael's 1-5 at the break.

The game was put to bed in the second half when St Michael's reeled off six points without reply from Edward O'Reilly (2), Andrew Kelly (2 frees), Carlos O'Reilly (free) and John McFadden to push the lead to nine points after 52 minutes.
Ardara did have a goal chance on 19 minutes when John Ross Molloy went the length of the field but saw his shot come back off a post.

The home side got a second chance of a goal when Conor Classon was pulled down in the square on 54 minutes but Gareth Concarr's penalty thundered back off the crossbar. Paul Walsh pointed the rebound.
Before the end Andrew Kelly converted two frees while Gareth Concarr and Conor Classon had the final Ardara points.

Ardara scorers: Gareth Concarr, Robbie Adair, Conor Classon 0-2 each; John Ross Molloy, Paul Walsh 0-1 each.
St Michael's scorers: Edward O'Reilly 1-2; Carlos O'Reilly 0-4,1f; Andrew Kelly 0-4,4f; Oisin Langan, Colin McFadden, John McFadden 0-1 each.

ARDARA: Matthew McGlynn; Joe Melly, Tony Harkin, Shane Whyte; Paddy McGrath, John Ross Molloy, Declan Gavigan; Robbie Adair, Conor Classon; Zach Gallagher, Tomas Boyle, Nicholas Maguire; Oisin O'Donnell, Kevin Whyte, Gareth Concarr. Subs: Callum Malley for D Gavigan; Paul Walsh for T Boyle; Tomas Boyle for R Adair; Johnny McGonagle for N Maguire.

ST MICHAEL'S: Oisin Cannon; Jimmy Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Stephen Doak; Eoin Kelly, Oisin Langan, Ruairi Friel; Colin McFadden, Kyle McGarvey; Lorcan McDaid, Martin McElhinney, John McFadden; Andrew Kelly, Carlos O'Reilly, Edward O'Reilly. Subs: Odhran McFadden for E Kelly; Paddy McGinley for L McDaid.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)

