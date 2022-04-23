Glenfin impress again - this time in defeating Gaoth Dobhair

Glenfin continued their impressive start on their return to Division 1 of the All-County League, putting in an accomplished hour to see off Gaoth Dobhair on a fine Pairc Taobhoige evening.

Glenfin 0-13

Gaoth Dobhair 0-7

It’s now three wins from four outings, with the one loss an excusable three-point loss at Naomh Conaill last weekend. It’s one of the most overused clichés in sport, but David Carroll and Gareth Martin have a perfect mix of youth and experience, as was evident in the scorers.

Shaun Ward, playing only his second ever senior fixture at home, kicked four points and Luke McGlynn managed to get four.

For Trevor Alcorn, there’s still some work to be done at Magheragallon, having seen his side fall to a second defeat in four and losing captain Ethan Harkin to a straight red card with four minutes left following an incident that left Martin O’Donnell grounded.

The contest opened with both sides trying to put a stamp on things. The deeper into the first half it got though, the more on trop Glenfin were. By the 24th minute, although wind-assisted, they had scored a number of eye-catching points. Frank McGlynn, Daniel McGlynn, Ciaran Brady and Jason Morrow all joined teenger Ward, who had three at that point, to make for a 0-7 to 0-1 lead.

Eamonn Collum had put a free over for the visitors’ only score and although a second would before the break from Danny Curran, Glenfin went in 0-9 to 0-2 in front, with Aaron and Luke McGlynn rounding off the first half scoring. The hosts had also totted up seven first half wides.

Gaoth Dobhair brought more intensity to the second half and Cian Mulligan had a blistering effort which flew just over the crossbar at the start of part two. But once Glenfin settled, they managed to match their guests score for score with Ward, Luke and Aaron McGlynn all scoring points, while substitute Gavin McBride, who kicked three frees, gave Gaoth Dobhair something to aim at inside.

Harkin, who had just scored, was dismissed to leave his side with 14 by which time Stephen Carr wrapped up a more than decent victory for Glenfin.

Glenfin scorers: Shaun Ward 0-4, 2f; Aaron McGlynn and Luke McGlynn 0-2 each; Frank McGlynn, Daniel McGlynn, Ciaran Brady, Jason Morrow, Stephen Carr 0-1 each.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Gavin McBride 0-3, 3f; Eamonn Collum 0-1, 1f; Danny Curran and Ethan Harkin 0-1 each.

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Ross Marley, Frank McGlynn, Mark McGinty Jnr; Stephen Carr, Jason Morrow; Odhran McGlynn, Shaun Ward, Aaron McGlynn; Luke McGlynn, Ciaran Brady, Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Gary Dorrian for McGinty (52), Shane McGinty for Carr (58).

Gaoth Dobhair: Daithi Roberts; Daire Ferry, Gary McFadden, Aiden Breathnach; Niall Friel, Danny Curran, Eoin de Burca; Odhrán Mac Niallais, Donal Mac Giolla Bhríde; Cian Mulligan, Odhrán McFadden Ferry, James Ó Baoill; Ethan Harkin, Eamonn Collum, Eamon McGee. Subs: Gavin McBride for Ferry (28), Ryan Kelly and Fionnan Coyle for Breathnach and Collum (59), Ferry for Friel (60).