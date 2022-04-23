Search

24 Apr 2022

St Naul's get first win in Division 2 after long trip to Moville

Stephen Griffin again to the fore in the scoring stakes for the Parish of Inver side

Stephen Griffin

Reporter:

Contributor

23 Apr 2022 11:38 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Not for the first time Stephen Griffin was on fire as St Naul's got their first victory of the league campaign away in Moville.

Moville 1-6
St Naul's 2-11

Griffin accounted for 1-6 of his side's total, a magnificent return for the Parish of Inver side.
St Naul's led by 1-9 to 0-2 at the break and were never really in danger of losing.
Moville were not helped by getting Eunan Hegarty black carded in the opening half.

Their goal came from Enda Faulkner when he bundled it over the line after a run from their most impressive player Ciaran Diver.

The home side also had a call for a penalty in the last five minutes when Michael Barr fouled in the box before Griffin fired home his second goal.

Bradley-Walsh gives MacCumhaills a big win in Glen

Six points by Joel Bradley-Walsh helps MacCumhaills to victory over Naomh Columba

Moville scorers: Enda Faulkner 1-0; Ciaran Diver 0-4,1f; Josh Lafferty and Malachy McDermott 0-1 each.
St Naul's scorers: Stephen Griffin 1-6; Declan Duignan 1-0; John Rose, Stuart Johnston, Michael Coughlan, Ian Campbell and Barry Griffin 0-1 each.

MOVILLE: Michael Barr; Brendan McClenaghan, Enda Faulkner, Sean Mac an Ri; Oisin McElhinney, Declan Diver, Michael Leech; Malachy McDermott, Ronan Farren; Eoghan McLaughlin, Joshua Lafferty, Ciaran Diver; Eunan Hegarty, Christy Hegarty, Darragh Gillen. Subs: Eavan Hudner for O McElhinney ht.

ST NAUL'S: Cathal Charlton; John Rose, Diarmuid Gallagher, Caolan Gaffney; Barry Burke, Ian Campbell, Michael Coughlan; Stephen Griffin, Barry Griffin; Daniel Brennan, Stuart Johnston, Ryan Coughlan; Thomas White, Shane Conneely, Cathal Lowther. Sub: Declan Duignan for Brennan.

