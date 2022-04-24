Search

24 Apr 2022

GAA appeals process 'an absolute farce' - Declan Bonner

The Donegal manager was speaking after his side defeated Armagh - who had suspensions lifted last week - in the Ulster SFC

GAA appeals process 'an absolute farce' - Declan Bonner

Declan Bonner watches on as Donegal beat Armagh. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Sean MacCumhaill Park

24 Apr 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Declan Bonner has branded the GAA’s appeals process ‘an absolute farce’.

The Donegal manager was speaking in the wake of his side’s 1-16 to 0-12 win over Armagh in the Ulster SFC.

Armagh had Rian O’Neill, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell all available for the trip to Ballybofey. Armagh successfully appealed against suspensions for the trio following a melee at the end of last month’s League clash with Donegal.

Donegal were minus Neil McGee and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry having opted not to lodge appeals.

“Yeah, surprised, but listen, in terms of the CAC, there’s a lot of questions to be answered because that whole appeals committee is an absolute farce, to be quite honest,” Bonner said.

Donegal turn it on to ease past Armagh with impressive showing

Declan Bonner's team booked their place in the last four of the Ulster SFC

“Not that we dwelt too much on it, we did the job we had to do.

“You see it yourself, if you’re getting players off . . . They have to look at it, that’s for sure, but it’s not for me, I’m not part of it.”

Donegal ace Ryan McHugh insists that the suspensions controversy didn’t overshadow Donegal’s preparations.

“We didn’t talk a lot about it,” McHugh said.

“We just focussed on our game. It was disappointing for Neil and Odhrán to miss out, especially the way it went with the Armagh boys getting off. We won the match and that’s the main thing. We try, as players, to leave that other stuff to the officials.”

After an indifferent League campaign, Donegal flexed their muscle in a comfortable win over Armagh to move into the Ulster semi-finals.

McHugh says Donegal had always prepared to face Armagh at their strongest.

He said: “We planned all along that they would have their players. We felt that we had the match-ups to pick them up. It was no shock when they got off and were available. It didn’t change us one bit. We like to focus on ourselves as much as possible.”

The Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney, or indeed anyone from the Orchard squad, did not speak to the media afterwards.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media