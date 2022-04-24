Search

24 Apr 2022

Downings chalk up Division 2 win over Four Masters

Downings put in a decent showing to see off the challenge of Four Masters

Reporter:

Tom Comack

24 Apr 2022 9:58 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

James Lee McBride hit a goal and point and Johnny McGroddy scored four points as Downings chalked up a win on Saturday evening against Four Masters.

Downings 1-9
Four Masters 0-7

The locals proved too strong for the Masters who made the long journey north short of a number of regulars. Patrick and Conor Reid and Richard O’Rourke accounted for the bulk of the Masters scores, in their first defeat in three outings.
It was the second win of the season for Downings who finished the game down to 13 men after McBride picked up a late black card and Keelan McGroddy was shown a late red card.

Downings scorers: Johnny McGroddy 0-4, James Lee Mc Bride 1-1,Keelan McGroddy 0-2, Paddy Mc Elwee 0-1, Keelan McGroddy 0-2, Lorcan Connor 0-1.

Downings: Aaron McClafferty; Hugo Davis, Ben McNutt, Tiarnan McBride; Kevin Doherty, Padraig McGinley, Keelan McGroddy; Oisin Boyce, Jamie Lee McBride; Paddy McElwee, Martin McBride, Ronan Gallagher; Johny McGroddy, Lorcan Connor, Eric Roberts.
Subs; Paul McGroddy for R Gallagher, (h/t) Kyle M Fadden for E Roberts (39), Ross Cullen for O ‘Boyce (55).
Four Masters: Martin Cassidy; Darragh Geary, Brian Fegan, Aidan McHugh; Leo McHugh, Patrick Reid, Aaron McCrea; Jason Duignan, Oisin Reid; Caolan Loughrey, Evan Gallagher, Conor Reid; Killian Faulkner, Joe Leape, Richard O’Rourke.

