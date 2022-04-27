Double-header confirmed for Donegal and Cavan's Ulster semi-final clashes

Donegal and Cavan supporters at the 2019 Ulster SFC final at St Tiernach's Park in Clones
Ulster LGFA and GAA have confirmed a men’s and ladies championship double-header for Donegal on Sunday week at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones.
Cavan provide the opposition for both Donegal sides, with Maxi Curran’s team contesting the Ulster Ladies Senior Championship semi-final at 1:45pm. It will be Donegal’s first outing since they were defeated by Meath 2-8 to 1-9 in the Ladies NFL Division 1 final earlier this month.
Donegal are aiming for a fifth Ulster crown, having won the competition in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Then, at 4pm, Declan Bonner and Donegal face the Breffni County for a place in the Ulster SFC final, following their 1-16 to 0-12 victory over Armagh last Sunday.
In 2019, Donegal played Tyrone in a similar double-header at Breffni Park in Cavan.
