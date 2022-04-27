Donegal's All-Ireland heroes of 1992 enjoy 30-year anniversary meet-up

Members of the 1992 All-Ireland winning panel in Ballybofey last Sunday
Donegal’s All-Ireland winning panel from 1992 met before and after Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final win over Armagh at the Villa Rose Hotel in Ballybofey.
Thirty years ago, Donegal won their first All-Ireland SFC title when they upset the odds to beat Dublin 0-18 to 0-14 at Croke Park.
“It was amazing after 30 years how well they still gelled,” manager Brian McEniff told DonegalLive. “They seemed to pick up where they left off back then. There was plenty of slagging and I came in for a fair bit myself. It wouldn't do if you had a hump on your back.
"Jim McGuinness was there with his two sons and Noel Hegarty arrived with his daughter who was 21 that day. I have to thank Tony Boyle, Joyce McMullin and Anthony Molloy for organising the get-together.”
Pictured in main image are, back row left to right: Jim McGuinness, Martin Shovlin, Brian Murray, John Cunningham, Paul Carr, Barry McGowan, Noel Hegarty, Barry Cunningham, Manus Boyle, Sylvester Magurie, Paul Callaghan, Matt Gallagher and Tony Boyle. Front: James McHugh, Joyce McMullin, Anthony Molloy, Naul McCole, Brian McEniff, Michael Lafferty, Anthony Harkin, Mark Crossan and Tommy Ryan.
The outbound lanes of the N14 between the Polestar and Dry Arch roundabouts have been reduced to one carriageway since April 21
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.