27 Apr 2022

Donegal's All-Ireland heroes of 1992 enjoy 30-year anniversary meet-up

Members of the panel and management who took Sam Maguire to Donegal for the first time met up in Ballybofey last Sunday

Members of the 1992 All-Ireland winning panel in Ballybofey last Sunday

Peter Campbell

27 Apr 2022 8:59 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal’s All-Ireland winning panel from 1992 met before and after Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final win over Armagh at the Villa Rose Hotel in Ballybofey.

Thirty years ago, Donegal won their first All-Ireland SFC title when they upset the odds to beat Dublin 0-18 to 0-14 at Croke Park.

“It was amazing after 30 years how well they still gelled,” manager Brian McEniff told DonegalLive. “They seemed to pick up where they left off back then. There was plenty of slagging and I came in for a fair bit myself. It wouldn't do if you had a hump on your back.

"Jim McGuinness was there with his two sons and Noel Hegarty arrived with his daughter who was 21 that day. I have to thank Tony Boyle, Joyce McMullin and Anthony Molloy for organising the get-together.”

Pictured in main image are, back row left to right: Jim McGuinness, Martin Shovlin, Brian Murray, John Cunningham, Paul Carr, Barry McGowan, Noel Hegarty, Barry Cunningham, Manus Boyle, Sylvester Magurie, Paul Callaghan, Matt Gallagher and Tony Boyle. Front: James McHugh, Joyce McMullin, Anthony Molloy, Naul McCole, Brian McEniff, Michael Lafferty, Anthony Harkin, Mark Crossan and Tommy Ryan.

Local News

