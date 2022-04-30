Naomh Padraig, Muff keep on winning after long trip to Pettigo

Naomh Padraig, Muff produced a top class second half display to take the points on their long visit south to Pettigo on Saturday evening.

Naomh Padraig, Muff 2-14

Pettigo 0-9



Being able to introduce Donegal senior panellist Caolan McColgan was a huge factor in the victory as McColgan went on to hit 0-5 and had a hand in nearly every score during his 25 minutes on the field.



Pettigo, to their credit, put up a spirited performance despite being short some of their regulars including Johnny McManus, Paul Robinson and Kieran McGee. Because of their limited numbers, any players missing means it is always an uphill battle for them.



They started this game well with a brilliant pass from Conor Honney to find Sean Maher to point on four minutes. Naomh Padraig responded well with points from Johnny Toye (free), Rory Hirrell and Toye from play before Matthew Gallagher and Sean Robinson had the home side on terms after 21 minutes.



Then came the first goal when Naomh Padraig full-forward Sean Curran was fouled and he fired home the penalty low to the corner of the net.



But Pettigo hit back and despite have a few wides, points from Ollie McCaughey (free) and Aidy Britton had them just a point adrift at half-time - Pettigo 0-5, Naomh Padraig 1-3.



Sean Curran and Ronan Hoy had early second half points for the visitors before the introduction of Lee Barr and especially Caolan McColgan saw the Inishowen side take control to land 1-4 in a nine minute spell. McColgan hit three of the points and Barr the other while this duo were combined before McColgan crossed for Ronan Hoy to palm home the second goal on 44 minutes for a 2-9 to 0-5 lead.



But to be fair to Pettigo they hit the next three points in as many minutes from Ollie McCaughey and Maher frees while Maher also pointed from play. Naomh Padraig would then add five unanswered points from McColgan (2), Hirrell, Hoy and Oisin Burke before Sean Robinson had the final score in the 60th minute.





The win keeps Naomh Padraig, Muff in a good position near the top of the table with full points from their four games.

Pettigo scorers: Sean Maher 0-3,1f; Ollie McCaughey 0-2,2f; Sean Robinson 0-2; Aidy Britton, Matthew Gallagher 0-1 each.

Naomh Padraig, Muff scorers: Caolan McColgan 0-5,1f; Ronan Hoy 1-2; Sean Curran 1-1,1-0pen; Johnny Toye 0-2,1f; Rory Hirrell 0-2; Lee Barr, Oisin Burke 0-1 each.

PETTIGO: Adam McBarron; Conor Colton, Enda Baird, Jarlath Leonard; Matthew Gallagher, Jack Britton, Ollie McCaughey; Sean Robinson, Conor Honney; Oran McGrath, Sean Mahere, Martin Hilley; Thomas Britton, Patrick Carr, Eoghan McGoldrick. Subs: Aidy Britton for O McGrath (24); Ciaran Barry for C McGrath (40); Darren Johnston for Hilley (55).

NAOMH PADRAIG, MUFF: Oran McCauley; Mark Doherty, Dermot Keaveney, Cathal McColgan; Oisin McCool, Caolan Harkin, Ronan Hoy; Eamon Mullin, Rory Hirrell; Johnny Toye, Kevin Doherty, Cormac McColgan; Evan Craig, Sean Curran, Joe McCauley. Subs: Caolan McColgan and Lee Barr for K Doherty and Craig (35); Oisin Burke for Curran (49); Shea Lynch and Ronan McColgan for McCool and M Doherty (58)

REFEREE: Declan Callaghan (Kilcar)