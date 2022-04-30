Search

01 May 2022

Naomh Padraig, Muff keep on winning after long trip to Pettigo

Inishowen club able to call on county panellist for second half and it made a huge difference

Naomh Padraig, Muff keep on winning after long trip to Pettigo

Rory Hirrell of N Padraig, Muff in possession with Sean Robinson of Pettigo moving in Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Peter Campbell in Pettigo

30 Apr 2022 10:37 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Padraig, Muff produced a top class second half display to take the points on their long visit south to Pettigo on Saturday evening.

Naomh Padraig, Muff 2-14
Pettigo 0-9

Being able to introduce Donegal senior panellist Caolan McColgan was a huge factor in the victory as McColgan went on to hit 0-5 and had a hand in nearly every score during his 25 minutes on the field.

Pettigo, to their credit, put up a spirited performance despite being short some of their regulars including Johnny McManus, Paul Robinson and Kieran McGee. Because of their limited numbers, any players missing means it is always an uphill battle for them.

They started this game well with a brilliant pass from Conor Honney to find Sean Maher to point on four minutes. Naomh Padraig responded well with points from Johnny Toye (free), Rory Hirrell and Toye from play before Matthew Gallagher and Sean Robinson had the home side on terms after 21 minutes.

Then came the first goal when Naomh Padraig full-forward Sean Curran was fouled and he fired home the penalty low to the corner of the net.

But Pettigo hit back and despite have a few wides, points from Ollie McCaughey (free) and Aidy Britton had them just a point adrift at half-time - Pettigo 0-5, Naomh Padraig 1-3.

Sean Curran and Ronan Hoy had early second half points for the visitors before the introduction of Lee Barr and especially Caolan McColgan saw the Inishowen side take control to land 1-4 in a nine minute spell. McColgan hit three of the points and Barr the other while this duo were combined before McColgan crossed for Ronan Hoy to palm home the second goal on 44 minutes for a 2-9 to 0-5 lead.

But to be fair to Pettigo they hit the next three points in as many minutes from Ollie McCaughey and Maher frees while Maher also pointed from play. Naomh Padraig would then add five unanswered points from McColgan (2), Hirrell, Hoy and Oisin Burke before Sean Robinson had the final score in the 60th minute.

Four Masters get back to winning ways at home to Red Hugh's

Killian Faulkner on fire for the home team, accounting for 1-6 of their tally


The win keeps Naomh Padraig, Muff in a good position near the top of the table with full points from their four games.

Pettigo scorers: Sean Maher 0-3,1f; Ollie McCaughey 0-2,2f; Sean Robinson 0-2; Aidy Britton, Matthew Gallagher 0-1 each.
Naomh Padraig, Muff scorers: Caolan McColgan 0-5,1f; Ronan Hoy 1-2; Sean Curran 1-1,1-0pen; Johnny Toye 0-2,1f; Rory Hirrell 0-2; Lee Barr, Oisin Burke 0-1 each.

PETTIGO: Adam McBarron; Conor Colton, Enda Baird, Jarlath Leonard; Matthew Gallagher, Jack Britton, Ollie McCaughey; Sean Robinson, Conor Honney; Oran McGrath, Sean Mahere, Martin Hilley; Thomas Britton, Patrick Carr, Eoghan McGoldrick. Subs: Aidy Britton for O McGrath (24); Ciaran Barry for C McGrath (40); Darren Johnston for Hilley (55).

NAOMH PADRAIG, MUFF: Oran McCauley; Mark Doherty, Dermot Keaveney, Cathal McColgan; Oisin McCool, Caolan Harkin, Ronan Hoy; Eamon Mullin, Rory Hirrell; Johnny Toye, Kevin Doherty, Cormac McColgan; Evan Craig, Sean Curran, Joe McCauley. Subs: Caolan McColgan and Lee Barr for K Doherty and Craig (35); Oisin Burke for Curran (49); Shea Lynch and Ronan McColgan for McCool and M Doherty (58)

REFEREE: Declan Callaghan (Kilcar)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media