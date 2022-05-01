Search

01 May 2022

St Eunan's have it easy in a very tame league game in Fintra against Killybegs

Despite hitting 15 wides, the Letterkenny men were much too good for an understrength Killybegs

St Eunan's have it easy in a very tame league game in Fintra against Killybegs

Eoin McGeehin on the ball for St Eunan's against Killybegs: Picture Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Peter Campbell in Fintra

01 May 2022 4:23 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

St Eunan's had it easy in Fintra as they accounted for a very understrength Killybegs side in the only Division 1 clash of the weekend.

Killybegs 0-4
St Eunan's 1-10

With the game clashing with the big soccer game in Emerald Park where St Catherine's were playing Fanad United, the home side were short quite a few regulars and it showed.

St Eunan's were on top in the opening half but 10 first half wides didn't help their scoring ratio.
Indeed, it was Killybegs who had the opening point, Conor Cunningham pointing a long range free.

But by the 12th minute the Letterkenny boys were in control with two quick points from Eoin McGeehin and after a turnover McGeehin sent Conor O'Donnell jnr through to rattle the Killybegs net.

They found it hard to build on the lead and on 19 minutes Jack McSharry had the home side's only other point of the half from a free.

The only other score of the first 30 tame minutes saw Eoin McGeehin leave it 1-3 to 0-2 in favour of St Eunan's at the break.
The second half was a similar story with St Eunan's controlling things while Killybegs managed two more points, again both from frees coming after 44 and 58 minutes.

Naomh Padraig, Muff keep on winning after long trip to Pettigo

Inishowen club able to call on county panellist for second half and it made a huge difference


In between Darragh Ellison, Eoin McGeehin and Conor O'Donnell jnr had a brace of points for St Eunan's while David Boyle had the other.

Prior to the game a minute's silence was observed in memory of the late John Murrin.

Killybegs scorers: Conor Cunningham and Jack McSharry 0-2 each (all frees).
St Eunan's scorers: Eoin McGeehin 0-5,1f; Conor O'Donnell 1-2,2f; Darragh Ellison 0-2; David Boyle 0-1.

KILLYBEGS: Corey Byrne; Cillian Gildea, Nial Carbery, Eoin McGing; Michael Callaghan, Christopher Cunningham, Owen Gallagher; Rory Colyer, Shaun Gorrell; Charlie Breslin, Christopher Mulligan, Shane Molloy; Conor Cunningham, Paul Cunningham, Jack McSharry.

ST EUNAN'S: Eoin O'Boyle; Conor Parke, Darragh toal, Aaron Deeney; Kieran Tobin, Conor O'Donnell, Noel O'Donnell; Eoin Dowling, Ciaran Moore; Cian McMonagle, Cormac Finn, Darragh Ellison; David Boyle, Eoin McGeehin, Conor O'Donnell jnr. Subs: Ronan McGeehin and Oisin Toal for D Boyle and Parke (35); Dylan Doogan for N O'Donnell (44); Jordan O'Dowd and Noel Barrett for McMonagle and Ellison (both 52).

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (St Mary's, Convoy)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media