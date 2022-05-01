St Eunan's have it easy in a very tame league game in Fintra against Killybegs

St Eunan's had it easy in Fintra as they accounted for a very understrength Killybegs side in the only Division 1 clash of the weekend.

Killybegs 0-4

St Eunan's 1-10

With the game clashing with the big soccer game in Emerald Park where St Catherine's were playing Fanad United, the home side were short quite a few regulars and it showed.



St Eunan's were on top in the opening half but 10 first half wides didn't help their scoring ratio.

Indeed, it was Killybegs who had the opening point, Conor Cunningham pointing a long range free.



But by the 12th minute the Letterkenny boys were in control with two quick points from Eoin McGeehin and after a turnover McGeehin sent Conor O'Donnell jnr through to rattle the Killybegs net.



They found it hard to build on the lead and on 19 minutes Jack McSharry had the home side's only other point of the half from a free.



The only other score of the first 30 tame minutes saw Eoin McGeehin leave it 1-3 to 0-2 in favour of St Eunan's at the break.

The second half was a similar story with St Eunan's controlling things while Killybegs managed two more points, again both from frees coming after 44 and 58 minutes.





In between Darragh Ellison, Eoin McGeehin and Conor O'Donnell jnr had a brace of points for St Eunan's while David Boyle had the other.

Prior to the game a minute's silence was observed in memory of the late John Murrin.

Killybegs scorers: Conor Cunningham and Jack McSharry 0-2 each (all frees).

St Eunan's scorers: Eoin McGeehin 0-5,1f; Conor O'Donnell 1-2,2f; Darragh Ellison 0-2; David Boyle 0-1.

KILLYBEGS: Corey Byrne; Cillian Gildea, Nial Carbery, Eoin McGing; Michael Callaghan, Christopher Cunningham, Owen Gallagher; Rory Colyer, Shaun Gorrell; Charlie Breslin, Christopher Mulligan, Shane Molloy; Conor Cunningham, Paul Cunningham, Jack McSharry.

ST EUNAN'S: Eoin O'Boyle; Conor Parke, Darragh toal, Aaron Deeney; Kieran Tobin, Conor O'Donnell, Noel O'Donnell; Eoin Dowling, Ciaran Moore; Cian McMonagle, Cormac Finn, Darragh Ellison; David Boyle, Eoin McGeehin, Conor O'Donnell jnr. Subs: Ronan McGeehin and Oisin Toal for D Boyle and Parke (35); Dylan Doogan for N O'Donnell (44); Jordan O'Dowd and Noel Barrett for McMonagle and Ellison (both 52).

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (St Mary's, Convoy)