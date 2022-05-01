Ardara hold off Gaoth Dobhair to reach county Gaeltacht final

Ardara booked their place in Monday’s senior final of the Donegal Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta thanks to a three-point win over an understrength Gaoth Dobhair in Portsalon on Sunday.

Ardara 0-14

Gaoth Dobhair 0-11

The winners were full value for their winning margin as they had the more cohesive look about them and they had big game performances from Paddy McGrath and John Ross Molloy in the half-back line and Conor Classon and Robbie Adaire in the middle of the field.

Up front CJ Molloy, Kevin Whyte and Paul Walsh were the standout players.

This, despite the fact they had played into a stiff breeze in the opening 30 minutes.

Gaoth Dobhair led 0-6 to 0- 5 at the half-time break and the men from the west were short a number of regulars. Full forward Gavin McBride hit four of the Gaoth Dobhair points in the opening period while Odhran MacNiallais and Cian Mulligan accounted for the other two.

Conor Classon, CJ Molloy, Paul Walsh, Tomas O’Baoill and Paddy McGrath kicked the Ardara points in the first half.

The sides were level three times in a closely contested third quarter before Paddy McGrath and John Ross Molly stepped up and the had six points without response to forge 0-13 to 0-9 ahead.

Kevin Whyte, McGrath John Ross Molloy, CJ Molloy and Oisin O’Donnell all found the target and Walsh closed out the game with two late points.

McBride, Eoin De Burca, Gary McFadden and Fionnan Coyle kicked the second half Gaoth Dobhair points.



Ardara scorers: Paul Walsh 0-4, 2f; Conor Classon, CJ Molloy, Paddy McGrath 0-2; Tomas Boyle (m), Kevin Whyte, Oisin O’Donnell, John Ross Molloy 0-1.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Gavin McBride 0-6, 3f,1’45; Odhran MacNiallais, Cian Mulligan, Eoin De Burca, Gary McFadden, Fionnan Coyle 0-1

Ardara: Matthew McGlynn; Shane Whyte, Tony Harkin, Joe Melly; Paddy McGrath, John Ross Molloy, Sean McGonagle; Robbie Adaire, Conor Classon; Kevin Whyte, Tomas Boyle, Zach Gallagher; Paul Walsh, CJ Molloy, Oisin O’Donnell. Subs: Nicholas Maguire for Whyte, Sean Elliot for Gallagher.

Gaoth Dobhair: Gavin Sweeney; Christopher McFadden, Gary McFadden, James Ó Baoill; Daire Ferry, Donal McBride, Aidan Walsh; Eamon McGee, Eoin De Burca; Fionnan Coyle, Odhran MacNiallais, Cian McBride; Cian Mulligan, Gavin McBride, Tom Corcoran. Subs: Noel McFadden for C.McBride, Cathal De Burca for C.McFadden.

Referee: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)