Naomh Conaill put to the pin of their collar by Downings

Naomh Conaill completed the line-up for the Donegal Comortós Peile Na Gaeltachta senior final with a hard fought three point win over Downings on Sunday evening in Portsalon.
Naomh Conaill 2-11
Downings 1-11
They will now meet Ardara in an all south west final - but not before they were put to the pin of their collar by a young and determined Downings side.
There was just a point between the teams at half-time. Naomh Conaill ahead 2-5 to 1-7.
Eunan Doherty and Ciaran Brennan scored the goals for Naomh Conaill while Keelan McGroddy posted the Downings goal.
There was little between the sides in the second period as Doiwnings refused to buckle and it took a late surge to see Naomh Conaill through to the final.
Naomh Conaill scorers: Eunan Doherty 1-1; Charles McGuinness 0-4; Ciaran Brennan 1-0; Nathan Byrne, John O’Malley 0-2; Conor Roarty, Brendan McDyer 0-1.
Downings scorers: Lorcan Connor 0-5; Keelan McGroddy 1-1; John McGroddy 0-3; Paddy McElwee, Padraig McGinty 0-1.
