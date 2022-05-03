Naomh Padraig's McCauley says last year's play-off defeat has driven on players

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin's latest win in Division 3 came at Pettigo on Saturday
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin's long trip south to Pettigo on a wet Saturday evening proved a fruitful one in the end and manager Dan McCauley was able to relax afterwards, especially after their second half display.
"It was a good result in the end. You could see in the first half we were still in the car, but in the second half they came out a lot stronger and it was a great second half."
The Naomh Padraig boss agreed that the conditions and the breeze was against them in the opening half.
"It was a tricky breeze. It was a horrible night, it was wet but we took a few good scores into it. They got some momentum after we got the penalty and they were probably a little disappointed that they didn't go in at half-time a couple of points up."
Overall, McCauley was very happy with the result. "Mighty happy. As I said to the boys at half-time, if I'm out of here at the end with a one point victory, I'll be happy. But to go out with an 11 point victory, I'm over the moon. Look, it's another box ticked, it's four out of four and that's the plan. We move on next week to Naomh Ultan and see where that takes us.
"So far, so good. The disappointment from last year's play-off defeat to Na Rossa has driven on a lot of these boys. They want to put that right and they have really knuckled down," said McCauley, who also praised the minors who have come in from last year.
"Cormac McColgan came in tonight and he's done fantastic this year since coming into the squad and he's a good player. There are a couple of other minors playing with the reserves and they are knocking on the door as well. So it's a great headache to have."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.