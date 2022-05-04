Cavan are a better team than two years ago - O'Donnell

Niall O'Donnell and Patrick McBrearty after the 2020 Ulster SFC final and, inset, Conor O'Donnell
There will be two members of the O'Donnell family of Letterkenny vying for places on the Donegal team on Sunday next when Donegal face Cavan in the Ulster senior championship semi-final in St Tiernach's Park, Clones (4 pm).
Shane O'Donnell made his championship debut against Armagh while brother, Niall, came in as a substitute in the second half. When Donegal last met Cavan in the Ulster final of 2020 in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh, there were also two O'Donnells in the Donegal panel - Niall and big brother, Conor.
That game didn't go to plan for Donegal with Cavan causing something of a shock, taking the Ulster title. And the oldest member of the O'Donnell clan feels Donegal will come up against an even better Cavan team in Sunday's semi-final.
"It didn't happen for Donegal on the day,” Conor O’Donnell said. “And then if you look at that Cavan team that played Antrim last week, it hasn't changed much at all. That Conor Moynagh boy was on holiday two years ago and he's back. They have a new full-forward in Paddy Smith and they are probably better than they were two years ago.
"We had a big rivalry with Cavan at U-21 level for a few years. We know all about them," said O'Donnell, who added that he was involved in one of the U-21 clashes but not the two or three finals.
"Armagh looked a bit, I would have thought tactically naive or something, conceding the kick-outs in the first half and then just didn't seem to have any running game. I don't know what they were thinking but Cavan will be a different opposition. I was involved two years ago whenever we played them in the Ulster final, so we know all about them."
As for the O'Donnell household this week, it will be very quiet. "There will nothing be said. It will be just allowing the two boys to focus on the match. Mammy will have them well fed," joked Conor, who agreed it has been a good 12 months for the family, winning a county title and now Shane joining Niall on the Donegal senior team. "We'll take it. Hopefully, it will get better.”
