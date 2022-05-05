'Ready to go': Donegal close to full-strength for Cavan

Jason McGee and Hugh McFadden have been passed fit to face Cavan in Sunday’s Ulster SFC semi-final in Clones (throw-in 4pm).

McGee and McFadden both left the action early during the quarter-final win over Armagh a fortnight ago.

Both had injuries strapped with McFadden inhibited by a hand injury and McGee having an ankle strapped in ice.

The midfield duo have been given the green light.

“Hughie and Jason are okay, they’re back training and ready to go,” Donegal manager Declan Bonner told Donegal Live.

“It’s good to have more or less a full-strength squad for the weekend. The doctor and the physios have done great work to make sure the lads are available.

“We have plenty of headaches now in terms of picking a team.”

Odhrán McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee return from the suspensions that forced there respective absences from the team against Armagh.

Oisin Gallen remains Donegal’s only injury concern with the Sean MacCumhaills man continuing to sit out.

“We have to just make sure that everything is right for Oisin,” Bonner said. “It has been a slow process but we’ll know more in the next week or ten days.”

Donegal laid down something of a marker with a 1-16 to 0-12 quarter-final win over Armagh in Ballybofey. They had seven points to spare and the margin ought to have been wider.

It was a day when Donegal were firmly in control.

“There was a definite edge in terms of our preparation,” Bonner said..

“That edge is still there. We need to be at the levels every day we go out. We have to produce that and bring the edge again.”