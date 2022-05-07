Colin McFadden's goal key as St Michael's defeat Killybegs

St Michael's claimed another win, this time against Killybegs.
Colin McFadden’s goal in the early moments of the second half was crucial as St Michael’s defeated 14-man Killybegs at The Bridge.
St. Michael’s 1-13
Killybegs 0-12
McFadden’s three-pointer was vital with Killybegs staying in touch until the home side stretched their margin in the closing exchanges.
Jack McSharry was on fire for Killybegs in the first half, scoring five points.
While the teams were level a the break, 0-7 apiece, the sending off of Conor Cunningham would prove fatal for Killybegs.
When McFadden fired past Antoin O’Hara, they might have expected to kick on, but the Fishermen stayed in touch.
Carlos O’Reilly and Andrew Kelly scored four points apiece for St Michael’s in a useful win.
St. Michael’s Scorers: Colin McFadden 1-1; Andrew Kelly, Carlos O’Reilly 0-4; Eddie O’Reilly 0-3, Liam Paul Ferry 0-1
Killybegs Scorers: Jack McSharry 0-7; Conor Cunningham, Shaun Gornell 0-2; Niall Campbell, Evan Broderick 0-1,
St. Michael’s: Oisin Cannon, Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Patrick McGinley, Ruairi Friel, Kyle McGarvey, Shane Langan, Colin McFadden, Conan Brennan, Edward O’Reilly, Carlos O’Reilly, John McFadden, Andrew Kelly, Martin McElhinney, Stephen Doak.
Killybegs: Antoin O’Hara; Michael Callaghan, Cillian Gildea, Eoin McGing; Owen Gallagher, Christopher Cunningham, Ryan Carr; Evan Broderick, Rory Coyler; Niall Carberry Jack McSharry, Charlie Breslin; Sean Gorrell, Conor Cunningham, Eamon Broderick.
Referee: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhánada) Gaels
