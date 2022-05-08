Glenswilly turn on the style to easily see off Termon

Gary Kelly of Glenswilly in possession as Conor Cassidy from Termon closes in. Photo: Geraldine Diver
There was a pep in Glenswilly GAA followers as the departed Pairc Na Columba on Saturday after watching their senior footballers overrun Termon.
Glenswilly 2-13
Termon 0-6
A massive 13 points separated the sides at the finish as Padraig Bonner’s young guns chalked up their second league win of the season with Caoimhin Marley and Kealan Dunleavy grabbing the goals.
With Michael Murphy county-tied and Gary and Kealan McFadden both nursing injuries, Bonner fielded a largely young and inexperienced side led by veteran Caolan Kelly. But the manager might not have worried, with Dunleavy, Jack Gallagher, Marley and Shane McDevitt picking up the baton and Glenswilly turned on the style.
Despite the best efforts of Oisin Cassidy, Kevin McDaid, Ricky Gallagher and Bobby McGettigan there was no way back for Termon after Dunleavy’s strike. The game fizzled out as McDevitt and Dunleavy capped two brilliant performances with late points for a comfortable win for the locals that will move them away from the bottom end of the table.
Glenswilly scorers: Caolan Dunleavy 1-3,1f ;Shane McDevitt 0-4,1f; Caoimhin Marley 1-1; Caolan Kelly 0-2; Sean Collum, Sean Wogan and Jack Gallagher 0-1 each.
Termon scorers: Enda McCormick 0-2,1f; Bobby McGettigan 0-2, 1m; Ricky Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan 0-1.
Glenswilly: Philip O’Donnell; Shane McDaid, Mark McAteer, Ryan Diver; Cormac Callaghan, Jack Gallagher, Sean Collum; Leigh Crerand, Caoimhin Marley; Shaun Wogan, Kealan Dunleavy, Oisin Crawford; Gary Kelly, Shane McDevitt, Caolan Kelly. Subs: Ciaran Gibbons for O Crawford, Oisin McDaid for S McDaid, Cormac Callaghan for McDevitt.
Termon: Darragh Russell; Conor Cassidy, Oisin Cassidy, Steve McDaid; Patrick McDaid, Kevin McDaid, Jack McSharry; Ricky Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan; Jack Alcorn, Bobby McGettigan, Caolan Gallagher; Oisin Harkin, Enda McCormick, Steve McElwaine. Subs: Evan Coleman for S McDaid, Shane Callaghan for C Gallagher.
Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)
