Search

09 May 2022

John Campbell drives Buncrana to victory at St Naul's

The Buncrana full-forward struck 1-4 for his team, which was a huge part in their three-point success at St Naul's

John Campbell drives Buncrana to victory at St Naul's

John Campbell, seen here in action against Four Masters last month, was in fine form in Mountcharles

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

08 May 2022 10:45 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

John Campbell was on form for Buncrana as they made the journey to the south of the county a profitable one as they went home with the league points.

St Naul's 1-5
Buncrana 1-8

The Buncrana men led 1-5 to 1-3 at the break against an understrength home side, who started without the two Griffins. Barry Griffin was introduced in the second half but Buncrana held on to take the points.

St Naul's scorers: Thomas White 1-1; Ian Campbell 0-3; Daniel Brennan 0-1.

Buncrana scorers: John Campbell 1-4; Harry Doherty (45), Oisin Crawford, Martin Mulholland, Ryan Hegarty 0-1 each.

St Naul's: Cathal Charlton; John Rose, Diarmuid Gallagher, Caolan Gaffney; Barry Burke, Ian Campbell, Joe Campbell; Michael Coughlin, Kyle Campbell; Ryan Coughlin, Thomas White, Daniel Brennan; Shane Meehan, Lee McCabe, Declan Duignan. Subs: Barry Griffin for Duignan; Freddie Cullen for Brennan.

Buncrana: Harry Doherty; Stephen Doherty, Sean Doherty, Conor Grant; Oisin Crawford, William McLaughlin, Aedan Stokes; Peter McLaughlin, Oisin O'Flaherty; Ryan McElhinney, Martin Mulholland, Adrian Doherty; Oisin Hegarty, Ryan Hegarty, John Campbell. Subs: David McCallion for O Hegarty; Noel McLaughlin for A Doherty; Cathal McNutt for R Hegarty; Adrian McColgan for Mulholland.

Referee: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media