John Campbell drives Buncrana to victory at St Naul's

John Campbell, seen here in action against Four Masters last month, was in fine form in Mountcharles
John Campbell was on form for Buncrana as they made the journey to the south of the county a profitable one as they went home with the league points.
St Naul's 1-5
Buncrana 1-8
The Buncrana men led 1-5 to 1-3 at the break against an understrength home side, who started without the two Griffins. Barry Griffin was introduced in the second half but Buncrana held on to take the points.
St Naul's scorers: Thomas White 1-1; Ian Campbell 0-3; Daniel Brennan 0-1.
Buncrana scorers: John Campbell 1-4; Harry Doherty (45), Oisin Crawford, Martin Mulholland, Ryan Hegarty 0-1 each.
St Naul's: Cathal Charlton; John Rose, Diarmuid Gallagher, Caolan Gaffney; Barry Burke, Ian Campbell, Joe Campbell; Michael Coughlin, Kyle Campbell; Ryan Coughlin, Thomas White, Daniel Brennan; Shane Meehan, Lee McCabe, Declan Duignan. Subs: Barry Griffin for Duignan; Freddie Cullen for Brennan.
Buncrana: Harry Doherty; Stephen Doherty, Sean Doherty, Conor Grant; Oisin Crawford, William McLaughlin, Aedan Stokes; Peter McLaughlin, Oisin O'Flaherty; Ryan McElhinney, Martin Mulholland, Adrian Doherty; Oisin Hegarty, Ryan Hegarty, John Campbell. Subs: David McCallion for O Hegarty; Noel McLaughlin for A Doherty; Cathal McNutt for R Hegarty; Adrian McColgan for Mulholland.
Referee: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)
Irene McIntyre pictured beside a portrait of her husband Gay during a reception in the Guildhall. Included from left are Paul, Justine, Zoe, Gina and Karla
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.