09 May 2022

Donegal quartet chosen in gaa.ie Football Team of the Week

The Donegal players impressed in Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final win over Cavan

Jamie Brennan on the attack for Donegal against Cavan. Photo: Sportsfile

Chris McNulty

09 May 2022 5:59 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Four Donegal players have been selected in the gaa.ie Football Team of the Week.

Late goals by Conor O’Donnell and Patrick McBrearty earned Donegal a place in the Ulster SFC final thanks to a 2-16 to 0-16 win over Cavan in Clones.

Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton has been picked in the Team of the Week.

Second half goals enough to see Donegal into Ulster final

It will be the Tir Chonaill men's 10th Ulster final in 12 years

Stephen McMenamin is chosen at corner-back while Eoghan Bán Gallagher makes it at centre-back.

Jamie Brennan, who scored four points, is selected at corner-forward.

Cavan pair James Smith and Patrick Lynch made the final cut.

There are also four players from Galway, with three from Kerry and two from Cork.

