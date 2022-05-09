Donegal quartet chosen in gaa.ie Football Team of the Week

Jamie Brennan on the attack for Donegal against Cavan. Photo: Sportsfile
Four Donegal players have been selected in the gaa.ie Football Team of the Week.
Late goals by Conor O’Donnell and Patrick McBrearty earned Donegal a place in the Ulster SFC final thanks to a 2-16 to 0-16 win over Cavan in Clones.
Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton has been picked in the Team of the Week.
Stephen McMenamin is chosen at corner-back while Eoghan Bán Gallagher makes it at centre-back.
Jamie Brennan, who scored four points, is selected at corner-forward.
Players from five different counties make this week's #GAA Football Team of the Week. Agree or disagree with our selection? Let us know! #GAABelong— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 9, 2022
Cavan pair James Smith and Patrick Lynch made the final cut.
There are also four players from Galway, with three from Kerry and two from Cork.
Group wearing purple ribbons in association with Lifeline Inishowen at the Domestic Abuse awareness day held in Buncrana Garda Station
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.