Setanta back in the silverware groove and overcome Buncrana

Donegal County Board Chairman Mick McGrath was in the Cross to present the SHL title trophy to their captain Denim Rowan.

Setanta 2-15

Buncrana 1-12



The Finn Valley had already clinched the title last week-but visitors Buncrana gave them quite a tussle in an absorbing affair where both sides were wasteful with Setanta hitting 11 wides to the visitors total of 13.

The home side led at the break on a score of Setanta 1-7 Buncrana 0-6. The returned Marc Devine got their first half goal and ended up with 1-6 from play.Buncrana had only two scorers with ace marksman Caolan O’Neill landing 0-12, two coming from play while Oisin Grant got the goal.Ryan Coyle had the Setanta goal in the second half while young county panellist Oisin Marley hit 0-6 with 0-3 coming from play to end a most successful campaign for Setanta.