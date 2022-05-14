Setanta back in the silverware groove and overcome Buncrana

The side from the Cross were presented with the Donegal SHL trophy

Setanta back in the silverware groove and overcome Buncrana

Donegal County Board chairman Mick McGrath presenting captain Denim Rowan with the SHL trophy

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

14 May 2022 10:19 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal County Board Chairman Mick McGrath was in the Cross to present the SHL title trophy to their captain Denim Rowan.

Setanta 2-15
Buncrana 1-12

The Finn Valley had already clinched the title last week-but visitors Buncrana gave them quite a tussle in an absorbing affair where both sides were wasteful with Setanta hitting 11 wides to the visitors total of 13.

Henderson keeps goal for MacCumhaill's as Kelly inspires St Eunan's

The Letterkenny side saw Peter Kelly put in an excellent showing up front, posting 1-10 at county headquarters


The home side led at the break on a score of Setanta 1-7 Buncrana 0-6. The returned Marc Devine got their first half goal and ended up with 1-6 from play.

Buncrana had only two scorers with ace marksman Caolan O’Neill landing 0-12, two coming from play while Oisin Grant got the goal.

Ryan Coyle had the Setanta goal in the second half while young county panellist Oisin Marley hit 0-6 with 0-3 coming from play to end a most successful campaign for Setanta.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media