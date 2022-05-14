Setanta back in the silverware groove and overcome Buncrana

Donegal County Board chairman Mick McGrath presenting captain Denim Rowan with the SHL trophy
Donegal County Board Chairman Mick McGrath was in the Cross to present the SHL title trophy to their captain Denim Rowan.
Setanta 2-15
Buncrana 1-12
The Finn Valley had already clinched the title last week-but visitors Buncrana gave them quite a tussle in an absorbing affair where both sides were wasteful with Setanta hitting 11 wides to the visitors total of 13.
