14 May 2022

Henderson keeps goal for MacCumhaill's as Kelly inspires St Eunan's

The Letterkenny side saw Peter Kelly put in an excellent showing up front, posting 1-11 at county headquarters

St Eunan's were winners of both the Donegal Senior Hurling League and the Donegal SHC last year

Gerry McLaughlin

13 May 2022 10:24 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

The reigning county champions firepower was just far too much for a very understrength home side, for whom ex county star Lee Henderson lined out in goal.

Sean MacCumhaill's 2-11
St Eunan’s 5-17 

But this was a reasonably well contested affair in the opening half as St Eunan’s led by 1-11 to 2-5-a mere gap of three points.  It was point for point with Gavin Forde finding the net for Eunan’s with Barry McGranaghan and Patrick Bradley got the second goal for the home side. 

However, Eunan’s moved up a few gears and the goals and points flowed merrily.  Peter Kelly, Russell Forde and Kevin Kealy (2-0) grabbed the goals in a power packed display.  Kelly hit a total of 1-11 in an impressive display of accuracy with six from frees. PJ Browne hit 0-7 from frees for Sean MacCumhaill’s and they missed half a dozen regulars.  

