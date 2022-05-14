Craig Hegarty with Jack Gallagher net to give Burt win in Dungloe

Burt made it as far as the Donegal SHC semi-final last season
Burt may have been missing some of their county stars, but they showed their strength in depth after this impressive away win over Dungloe.
Dungloe 0-11
Burt 2-15
The winners led by 1-9 to 0-4 at the break, thanks to a well taken goal in the first half from Craig Hegarty with Jack Gallagher hitting some fine points. Thomas Hartnett landed four frees for Dungloe in the same period.
Burt looked the more purposeful side after the break with full-forward Ciaran Brady prominent and he also grabbed their second goal. Thomas Hartnett (0-4, 3f), Brendan Boyle, James Hartnett and Sean O’Donnell completed the scoring for the home side.
