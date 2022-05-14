Craig Hegarty with Jack Gallagher net to give Burt win in Dungloe

The side from Hibernian Park took home the points from the trip west

Craig Hegarty with Jack Gallagher net to give Burt win in Dungloe

Burt made it as far as the Donegal SHC semi-final last season

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

14 May 2022 10:26 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Burt may have been missing some of their county stars, but they showed their strength in depth after this impressive away win over Dungloe. 

Dungloe 0-11
Burt 2-15 

The winners led by 1-9 to 0-4 at the break, thanks to a well taken goal in the first half from Craig Hegarty with Jack Gallagher hitting some fine points.  Thomas Hartnett landed four frees for Dungloe in the same period. 

Setanta back in the silverware groove and overcome Buncrana

The side from the Cross were presented with the Donegal SHL trophy

Burt looked the more purposeful side after the break with full-forward Ciaran Brady prominent and he also grabbed their second goal. Thomas Hartnett (0-4, 3f), Brendan Boyle, James Hartnett and Sean O’Donnell completed the scoring for the home side. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media