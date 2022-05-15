Downings cruise to impressive 15-point victory over St Naul's

Downing turned on the style for the visit of St Naul's on Saturday
Downings chalked up a fine 15-point win over St Naul’s on Saturday evening in the Marley Travel Division 2, with Johnny McGroddy and Patrick McElwee leading the charge.
Downings 0-24
St Naul’s 0-9
It’s a fourth victory from six for Downings, while their visitors have still only amassed a solitary success, which came against Moville.
The home side hit the first nine points of the evening, with Johnny McGroddy and Patrick McElwee scoring three apiece and they were joined on the scoreboard by Keelan McGroddy, James Lee McBride and Lorcan Connor, with the Mountcharles team finally getting off the mark in the 26th minute through Daniel Brennan.
Last year’s junior champions were 0-9 to 0-1 ahead by the interval and continued that trend in the second half. Ronan Gallagher posted a couple of scores as Martin McBride, Oisin Boyce, Ross Cullen, Ben McNutt and Paul McGroddy all marked their names on the scoreboard. St Naul’s saw Stephen Griffin score five in all and Ian Campbell managed two points.
Downings scorers: Johnny McGroddy 0-8, 5f; Patrick McElwee 0-5; Keelan McGroddy 0-2; Ronan Gallagher 0-2, 1f; James Lee McBride 0-1; Lorcan Connor 0-1; Martin McBride 0-1; Oisin Boyce, Ross Cullen, Ben McNutt, Paul McGroddy 0-1.
St Naul’s scorers: Stephen Griffin 0-5, 3f; Ian Campbell 0-2; Conor Campbell, Daniel Brennan 0-1 each.
Downings: Aaron McClafferty; Hugh Davis, Ben McNutt Tiernan McBride; Keelan McGroddy, Ronan Gallagher, Padraig McGinty; Oisin Boyce, James Lee McBride; Martin McBride, Johnny McGroddy, Paul McGroddy; Lorcan Connor, Patrick McElwee, Eric Roberts. Subs, Ross Cullen for McGinty (19), Shane Boyce for P McGroddy (32), Conor Boyce for L Connor (42), P McGroddy for Roberts (47), Max Davis for K McGroddy (57)
St Naul’s: Cathal Charlton; Ryan Coughlan, Diarmuid Gallagher, Caolan Gaffney; Barry Burke, Ian Campbell, Joe Campbell; Stephen Griffin, Michael Coughlan; Conor Campbell,Kyle Campbell, Lee McCabe; Declan Duignan, Daniel Brennan, Shane Connelly. Subs: Freddie Cullen for Duignan; Danny McDyre for K Campbell; Cathal Lowther for McCabe.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.