Na Rossa stroll to Division 3 victory at Robert Emmets

Oisin Caulfield hit one of the Na Rossa goals in their win at Robert Emmets
It was all too easy for Na Rossa on the road against Robert Emmett's on Sunday as they returned with the league points after a 26 points win over the locals.
Robert Emmets 0-6
Na Rossa 4-20
The Leitirmacaward residents had the game in the bag by half-time when they led by 3-14 to 0-4. They had seven different scorers and now have three wins from their five games to date.
Na Rossa scorers: Christian Bonner 0-8, Odhran Molloy 0-7; Cillian Bonner 2-1; Oisin Caulfield, Aidan McCahill 1-0 each; Eugene Molloy 0-2; Aidan McHugh, Adam McHugh 0-1 each.
Na Rossa: Martin Molloy; Shane McGeehan, Daniel Martin, Jamie McCready; Adam McHugh, John McDyre, Mark Bonner; Eugene Molloy, Aidan McCahill; Keelin Devenney, Christian Bonner, Odhran Molloy; Cillian Bonner, Conan Boyle, Oisin Caulfield. Subs: Aidan McHugh for O Molloy; Dennis O'Donnell for E Molloy; Gerard Breslin for K Devenney; Jason Breslin for S McGeehan (all 40).
