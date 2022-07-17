Gaeil Fhánada come through shoot-out to relegate St Naul's from Division 2

St Naul’s relegation to Division 3 was confirmed on Friday night in Portsalon when they lost out in a high-scoring encounter to hosts Gaeil Fhánada.

Gaeil Fhánada 3-19

Naomh Náille 2-16

The game was played in the late evening sunshine, with a Bernard McGettigan first minute point setting the Gaeil Fhánada stall.



St. Naul’s showed they meant business however, and a Michael Coughlan goal followed by a Cathal Lowther point saw them lead by three after six minutes. In what was a free flowing contest, the scores rained in and by the time Lee Mc Brearty hit the second St Naul’s goal in the 23rd minute, Gaeil Fhánada had struck a goal and seven points in the intervening period.



Mark McAteer, Seamie Friel and Conor Heraghty were all lively for the hosts, while Darren McEwaine finished a great team move for the Gaeil Fhánada goal as they lead by three points at the break, Gaeil Fhánada 1-11 Naomh Náille 2-5.



The second half saw both teams score heavily in spurts, but the home side never relinquished their lead, increasing it to six in the early stages as Shaun Kerr, James Kerr and Ryan McGonigle hit early points.



Stephen Griffin was influential for the visitors after the break, hitting seven second half points, four frees and three from play. Gaeil Fhánada had twelve different scorers on the day however and also kept the scoreboard ticking.

Their key second half scores came from Paddy Carr and Conor Heraghty, who both hit the net. Carr flicked a high Bernard McGettigan punt beyond the keeper from close range, while Heraghty on his full debut planted a rocket into the top corner with 10 minutes remaining.St Naul’s battled until the end as they tried to take their fight for survival to the last round of games, but Gaeil Fhánada retained their lead throughout the second period, leading by nine at a stage and were deserving winners.

Gaeil Fhánada scorers: Paddy Carr and Daren McElwaine 1-1 each; Mark McAteer 0-4; Conor Heraghty 1-0; Seamie Friel and James Kerr 0-3 each; Bernard McGettigan 0-2; Liam McGrenaghan, Shaun Kerr, Ryan McGonigle, Eoghan Carr and Christy Sweeney 0-1 each.

Naomh Náille scorers: Stephen Griffin 0-7; Michael Coughlan and Lee McBrearty 1-1; John Rose and Barry Rose 0-2 each; Barry Griffin, Declan Duignan and Cathal Lowther 0-1 each.

Gaeil Fhánada: Michael Sweeney; Shaun Kerr, Jimmy Coyle, Odhrán Shiels; Darren McElwaine, Liam Mc Grenaghan, Ryan McGonigle; Bernard McGettigan, Seamie Friel, Mark McAteer, Brandon Mc Clafferty, Paddy Carr, Conor Heraghty. Christy Sweeney for McAteer, McAteer for McClafferty.

Naomh Náille: Cathal Charlton, Diarmuid Gallagher, Barry Griffin, Caolán Gaffney, Ryan Coughlan, John Rose, Michael Coughlan, Stephen Griffin, Ian Campbell, Declan Duignan, Martin Breslin, Joe Campbell, Shane Conneely, Lee McBrearty, Cathal Lowther. Subs: Barry Rose, Kyle Campbell, Barry Burke.