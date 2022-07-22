‘If we can fall over the line and get promoted, we’ll be happy’ - Wilson

Going into the final series of games in Division 2 of the All County League tomorrow, Saturday, Sean MacCumhaill’s and Downings remain in a two-way battle for the final automatic promotion place.



Malin are promoted and Downings will join them in second place if they win their final match away to Buncrana. Any slip-up by Downings, and Sean MacCumhaill’s are waiting in the wings. They are at home to relegated St Naul’s.



The Twin Towns club enjoyed a narrow 0-12 to 0-11 win at Letterkenny Gaels last Sunday week and that victory means they will definitely finish in the top four of the league with a promotion play-off against Milford on offer if they end up in third spot.



One of their key men on Sunday was centre-forward Gary Wilson who kicked four points, all from play. He said his team were relieved to hang on for victory.



“Full credit to Gaels, we knew how difficult it was going to be coming down here. I know it’s a cliche that they put it up to us, but they really did,” he said. “Arguably we should have lost this game. We got out of here by the skin of our teeth. It was probably our fitness, and maybe that wee bit of experience that got us through.”

For MacCumhaill’s, games against the likes of Letterkenny Gaels are a rarity, but this year Division 2 is a mix of Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs. “A couple of the lads were saying they’d never been here before,” he said.“You’re playing against different teams and new players which is great. At the end of a day, this is a hobby and you’re here to enjoy it.“The priority for us at the start of the year was promotion. We wanted to get promoted by hook or by crook because we felt we needed to be back up there. Promotion was the target. We feel we have the players to do it. If we can fall over the line and get promoted, that’s the goal achieved.”