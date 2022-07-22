Search

22 Jul 2022

‘If we can fall over the line and get promoted, we’ll be happy’ - Wilson

MacCumhaill's head into the last series of fixtures of the All-County Football League Division 2 at home to St Naul's with a real chance of promotion - although they'll need a favour from Buncrana

‘If we can fall over the line and get promoted, we’ll be happy’ - Wilson

Gary Wilson kicked four points in MacCumhaill's last Division 2 outing at MacCumhaill's. Photo: Chris Doherty

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

22 Jul 2022 4:13 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Going into the final series of games in Division 2 of the All County League tomorrow, Saturday, Sean MacCumhaill’s and Downings remain in a two-way battle for the final automatic promotion place.

Malin are promoted and Downings will join them in second place if they win their final match away to Buncrana. Any slip-up by Downings, and Sean MacCumhaill’s are waiting in the wings. They are at home to relegated St Naul’s.

The Twin Towns club enjoyed a narrow 0-12 to 0-11 win at Letterkenny Gaels last Sunday week and that victory means they will definitely finish in the top four of the league with a promotion play-off against Milford on offer if they end up in third spot.

One of their key men on Sunday was centre-forward Gary Wilson who kicked four points, all from play. He said his team were relieved to hang on for victory.

“Full credit to Gaels, we knew how difficult it was going to be coming down here. I know it’s a cliche that they put it up to us, but they really did,” he said. “Arguably we should have lost this game. We got out of here by the skin of our teeth. It was probably our fitness, and maybe that wee bit of experience that got us through.”

Downings' top flight destiny in their own hands as they head for Buncrana

Downings take on Buncrana on the last weekend of fixtures in the All-County Football League Division 2 knowing a win will see them in the top flight next season


For MacCumhaill’s, games against the likes of Letterkenny Gaels are a rarity, but this year Division 2 is a mix of Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs. “A couple of the lads were saying they’d never been here before,” he said.
“You’re playing against different teams and new players which is great. At the end of a day, this is a hobby and you’re here to enjoy it.

“The priority for us at the start of the year was promotion. We wanted to get promoted by hook or by crook because we felt we needed to be back up there. Promotion was the target. We feel we have the players to do it. If we can fall over the line and get promoted, that’s the goal achieved.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media