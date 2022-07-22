Search

22 Jul 2022

The fixtures for the first two rounds of the Donegal SFC have been released

The meeting of Four Masters and Cloughaneely is the opening fixture of the 2022 Donegal SFC

Shane O'Donnell and his St Eunan's side will open their defence of the Donegal SFC against St Naul's next month

Alan Foley

22 Jul 2022 8:42 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

The Michael Murphy Sports Donegal SFC gets underway next month and the dates and times have been released for the first two rounds.

Round 1
Saturday, August 13
Four Masters v Cloughaneely, 5pm
St Eunan’s v St Naul’s, 6:30pm
St Michael’s v MacCumhaill’s, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 14
Killybegs v Glenfin, 1:30pm
Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill, 2:30pm
Gaoth Dobhair v Ardara, 3pm
Kilcar v Milford, 3pm
Aodh Ruadh v Bundoran, 4pm

Round 2
Saturday, August 20
Naomh Conaill v Killybegs, 2:30pm
Ardara v Aodh Ruadh, 5:30pm
Glenfin v Gaoth Dobhair, 5:30pm
Cloughaneely v Kilcar, 7pm

Sunday, August 21
St Naul’s v Glenswilly, 2pm
Milford v St Michael’s, 4pm
Bundoran v St Eunan’s, 4:30pm
MacCumhaill’s v Four Masters, 6:30pm

The Round 3 draw will take place in MacCumhaill Park after the meeting of MacCumhaill’s and Four Masters, at approximately 8pm.

