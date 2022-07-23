Melaugh feels Letterkenny Gaels still have it in them to stay in Division 2

Letterkenny Gaels hope not to be looking over their shoulders later this evening as Division 2 of the All-County Football League draws to a conclusion.

There are some big games at the bottom of the Division 2 table later with Moville, Red Hugh's, St Mary's, Convoy and Gaels in the mix for relegation.

St Naul's fate was sealed last weekend and they made the drop. One of the above will also be automatically relegated while the next two will face a play-off for the third relegation spot. St Mary's, Convoy go to Moville and a win could leapfrog them to safety if Gaels don't get a result away to Dungloe.

Equally a win for Moville could possibly give them a lifeline if Red Hugh's lose out to Gaeil Fhánada. The permutations are many, but it will be decided by around 8.45 this evening.

Last time out, Gaels were beaten by a single point by MacCumhaill’s, meaning they’re not clear of the drop just yet. Gaels joint-manager Paul Melaugh wasn’t looking for any sympathy after the game, preferring instead to take the positives from his team’s performance, and insisting that Gaels still have it in them to stay in this division.

The former Naomh Padraig, Lifford player and manager is in his first season in charge with Letterkenny along with Dougie Corbett.

With one game left to play in Division 2, Gaels sit fifth from bottom, just one place outside the relegation play-offs.

“Convoy are the only team that can catch us,” Melaugh said. “If they beat Moville in their last game, they have us in the head to head after they beat us. “A draw against MacCumhaill’s would have made it safe for us.

“We aren’t safe just yet. We have to take what comes. If we end up in a relegation play-off we have to approach it with the right attitude and the right mentality. But at least we can’t get automatically relegated now, there’s a safety net there.”

In their first season playing in Division 2, Gaels can be more than happy with their efforts so far.

“People have to remember as well that Gaels are still a junior team and there’s only two junior teams in this league,” Melaugh pointed out. “From our point of view, our last three games have been against three senior clubs. We lost by a point to MacCumhaill’s, we beat St. Naul’s and we lost against Milford by five points but it’s worth noting that Milford’s last score was a goal.

“We’re competing with senior clubs and the boys are enjoying playing at that level of football. They are trying their best to stay in Division 2. They would feel that would be a massive achievement.”

The players and management might also have an eye on the forthcoming Junior Championship campaign and having lost last year’s final so disappointingly to Downings, perhaps Gaels have a point to prove this season.

Melaugh however, is urging caution. He added: “We might now be fancied as a top team in the Junior Championship, but everyone will be looking to knock the top team off their perch.”