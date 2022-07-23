Kilcar survive late goal scare to take Division 1 league title against Naomh Conaill

Kilcar survived a last second goal chance from Ciaran Thompson of Naomh Conaill to take home the Democrat Cup as Brian McCormick Division 1 winners for the 15th time in their history.

Kilcar 0-10

Naomh Conaill 0-8

Thanks to a wonderful scoring display from Patrick McBrearty and great leadership from captain Brian O'Donnell, Kilcar were worthy winners.

They have to thank sub 'keeper Eoin O'Donnell for a brave last ditch block which put a Ciaran Thompson goal bound effort over the crossbar in the final play of the game.

In the heavy rain the large crowd were treated to a very entertaining opening half in Fintra with Naomh Conaill on top in the first quarter while Kilcar came back strongly in the second.

There were also plenty of mistakes, which was excusable with Kilcar having five wides and Naomh Conaill four.

There was 14 minutes on the clock before Naomh Conaill got the scoreboard ticking. Ciaran Thompson, who missed an early mark, won a free for John O'Malley to point.

Ethan O'Donnell added to the tally when he burst through the middle on 18 minutes and fired over.

There was a quick retort from Kilcar as the kick-out was worked quickly through the hands and Ciaran McGinley somehow managed to fist over with his left. Two minutes later Kevin Campbell made an interception and Ciaran McGinley found Patrick McBrearty for the leveller.

Campbell made another great interception to cut out a dangerous Ciaran Thompson effort and then at the other end Ciaran McGinley went on a great run. His effort was superbly saved by Stephen McGrath, but he had been tugged back on the run and McBrearty tapped over the free to put Kilcar ahead for the first time.

McBrearty quickly added another while Hughie Gallagher showed the way to his Naomh Conaill forwards by firing over with his left.

Two minutes from the break Patrick McBrearty worked a one-two with Mark McHugh to fire over the last point of the half while Kevin Campbell made another interception near the end of the half.

Half-time: Kilcar 0-5, Naomh Conaill 0-3.



While Naomh Conaill got the first point of the second half when John O'Malley pointed after a turnover, Patrick McBrearty punished two fouls to open the gap to three.

It took a mighty effort from distance from Ciaran Thompson to cut the lead on 42 minutes.

After a lull of scoring Brian O'Donnell came forward to launch a great point for Kilcar but almost immediately Naomh Conail hit back with two points in 30 seconds from Nathan Byrne and Kevin McGettigan.

Kilcar had a goal chance on 53 minutes as Ciaran McGinley bore down on goal, but a fumble at the last minute meant he laid it off to Darragh O'Donnell who fisted over with his first touch.

A patient build up had Kilcar captain Brian O'Donnell on the end of another move to fist his side three clear with four minutes left.

It looked as if Kilcar had done enough but they had that scare when John O'Malley launched a late high ball into the square and it broke to Ciaran Thompson, only for Eoin O'Donnell to become the Kilcar hero.

Overall, Kilcar were worthy winners and apart from captain O’Donnell and Patrick McBrearty, ‘keeper for most of the match Kevin Campbell was outstanding, as were Ciaran McGinley and young guns Ryan McShane and Ryan O’Donnell.

Ciaran Thompson was very much to the fore for the losers while half-backs Hughie Gallagher and Ethan O’Donnell also played their part.



Donegal Co PRO John McEniff presents the Democrat Cup to Kilcar captain Brian O'Donnell





Kilcar scorers: Patrick McBrearty 0-6,3f; Brian O'Donnell 0-2; Ciaran McGinley, Darragh O'Donnell 0-1 each.

Naomh Conaill scorers: John O'Malley (1f), Ciaran Thompon 0-2 each; Ethan O'Donnell, Hughie Gallagher, Nathan Byrne, Kevin McGettigan 0-1 each.



KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Kenny Doogan, Brian O'Donnell, Dylan O'Gara; Ryan McShane, Andrew McClean, Daniel Lyons; Mark McHugh, Ciaran McGinley; Eoin Cormack, Mark Sweeney, Padraig McShane; Gary Molloy, Patrick McBrearty, Ryan O'Donnell.

Subs: Conor Doherty for O'Gara (35); Stephen McBrearty for Sweeney (39); Darragh O'Donnell for Molloy (50); Eoin O'Donnell for Campbell (60)

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Stephen Molloy, Jason Campbell, Cian Doherty; Ethan O'Donnell, Kevin McGettigan, Hughie Gallagher; Ciaran Thompson, Leo McLoone; Anthony Thompson, John O'Malley, Nathan Byrne; Dermot Molloy, AJ Gallagher, Neil Francis Boyle.

Subs: Seamus Corcoran for A Thompson (45); Odhrán Doherty for NF Boyle (53)

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (St Mary's, Convoy)