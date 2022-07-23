Search

23 Jul 2022

Sean MacCumhaills to contest promotion play-off after win over St Naul’s

Sean MacCumhaills will take on Milford in the play-off following an eight-point home win against St Naul’s.

Sean MacCumhaills to contest promotion play-off after win over St Naul’s

Jamie Keegan on the ball for Sean MacCumhaills as Shane Connelly defends. Photo: Chris Doherty

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Sean MacCumhaill Park

23 Jul 2022 9:48 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Sean MacCumhaills will face Milford in a promotion play-off next weekend after posting an eight-point win over St Naul’s in a Ballybofey downpour on Saturday evening.

Sean MacCumhaills 1-16
St Naul’s 1-8

Joel Bradley-Walsh hit 1-4 for the Twin Towns men, the goal coming from a penalty nine minutes from time.

Bradley-Walsh drilled home after Gary Wilson, who scored five points, was hauled down.

A Barry Roser goal in the 38th minute had given St Naul’s a glimmer, but Wilson and Bradley-Walsh helped pull MacCumhaills clear.

The side managed by Darren O’Leary and Mark O’Sullivan will go up against Milford with Downings’ win over Buncrana at The Scarvey giving them a place in the Division 2 final.

The ties that bind: Why Ramelton will have all eyes on the All-Ireland football final

Galway players Cillian McDaid and Sean Kelly can trace their roots back to Lennonside and so too can Kerry's Tadhg Morley. Indeed, there are family ties between the families of McDaid and Morley

Jamie Keegan, who popped over an earlier effort from the ’45, was closer with his second of the evening, which opened up a 0-6 to 0-1 lead for MacCumhaills.

Chad McSorley and Bradley-Walsh had MacCumhaills off and running and they almost had a goal in the 12th minute.

Carl Dunnion shipped a heavy knock as he went to prod a loose ball the way of Brendan McLaughlin. A subsequent ball inside presented Gary Wilson with a goal chance, but goalkeeper Cathal Charlton managed to divert the ball around the back.

Bradley-Walsh sailed over the ’45, belying the testing conditions facing place-kickers on the evening.

Already-relegated St Naul’s, who have been without Peadar Mogan since he left for a short spell in the US following Donegal’s exit from the All-Ireland race, were minus county full-back Brendan McCole due to an injury.

Stephen Griffin and Michael Coughlan hit two in a minute for the Mountcharles outfit, but Keegan’s third of the game had MacCumhaills five in front, 0-8 to 0-3.

A Griffin brace brought St Naul’s a little closer, but MacCumhaills had a 0-9 to 0-5 advantage at the short whistle after Bradley-Walsh curled over when he found a pocket of space in added time.

Rose applied the final touch for a St Naul’s goal eight minutes into the second half, but MacCumhaills hit 1-5 in the next 15 minute, with young Kevin McCormack (2), Wilson (2) and Bradley-Walsh on target with the points and the latter smashing home the penalty to seal the deal.

Sean MacCumhaills scorers: Joel Bradley-Walsh 1-4, 1pen, 2 ’45; Gary Wilson 0-5, 1f; Jamie Keegan 0-3, Kevin McCormack 0-2; Steven O’Reilly and Chad McSorley 0-1 each.

St Naul’s scorers: Stephen Griffin 0-5, 2f; Barry Rose 1-0; Michael Coughlan 0-2; Ian Campbell 0-1.


Sean MacCumhaills: Eoin Gallen; Jack Burke, Ronan McMenamin, Gary Dunnion; Alan Sproule, Joe Boyle, Chad McSorley; Gavin Gallagher, Steven O’Reilly; Jamie Keegan, Gary Wilson, Carl Dunnion; Brendan McLaughlin, Joel Bradley-Walsh, Cian Mulligan. Subs: Luke Gavigan for Sproule (half-time), Kevin McCormack for C.Dunnion (41), Aaron Gilooley for McLaughlin (48), Caelum Bonar for McSorley (55), Rory Mulligan for C.Mulligan (59).

St Naul’s: Cathal Charlton; Ryan Coughlan, Diarmuid Gallagher, Barry Burke; Kyle Campbell, John Rose, Michael Coughlan; Stephen Griffin, Ian Campbell; Martin Breslin, Cathal Lowther, Joe Campbell; Declan Duignan, Shane Connelly, Barry Rose. Subs: Conor McBrearty for R.Coughlan (15).

Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media