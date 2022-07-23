Sean MacCumhaills to contest promotion play-off after win over St Naul’s

Jamie Keegan on the ball for Sean MacCumhaills as Shane Connelly defends. Photo: Chris Doherty
Sean MacCumhaills will face Milford in a promotion play-off next weekend after posting an eight-point win over St Naul’s in a Ballybofey downpour on Saturday evening.
Sean MacCumhaills 1-16
St Naul’s 1-8
Joel Bradley-Walsh hit 1-4 for the Twin Towns men, the goal coming from a penalty nine minutes from time.
Bradley-Walsh drilled home after Gary Wilson, who scored five points, was hauled down.
A Barry Roser goal in the 38th minute had given St Naul’s a glimmer, but Wilson and Bradley-Walsh helped pull MacCumhaills clear.
The side managed by Darren O’Leary and Mark O’Sullivan will go up against Milford with Downings’ win over Buncrana at The Scarvey giving them a place in the Division 2 final.
Jamie Keegan, who popped over an earlier effort from the ’45, was closer with his second of the evening, which opened up a 0-6 to 0-1 lead for MacCumhaills.
Chad McSorley and Bradley-Walsh had MacCumhaills off and running and they almost had a goal in the 12th minute.
Carl Dunnion shipped a heavy knock as he went to prod a loose ball the way of Brendan McLaughlin. A subsequent ball inside presented Gary Wilson with a goal chance, but goalkeeper Cathal Charlton managed to divert the ball around the back.
Bradley-Walsh sailed over the ’45, belying the testing conditions facing place-kickers on the evening.
Already-relegated St Naul’s, who have been without Peadar Mogan since he left for a short spell in the US following Donegal’s exit from the All-Ireland race, were minus county full-back Brendan McCole due to an injury.
Stephen Griffin and Michael Coughlan hit two in a minute for the Mountcharles outfit, but Keegan’s third of the game had MacCumhaills five in front, 0-8 to 0-3.
A Griffin brace brought St Naul’s a little closer, but MacCumhaills had a 0-9 to 0-5 advantage at the short whistle after Bradley-Walsh curled over when he found a pocket of space in added time.
Rose applied the final touch for a St Naul’s goal eight minutes into the second half, but MacCumhaills hit 1-5 in the next 15 minute, with young Kevin McCormack (2), Wilson (2) and Bradley-Walsh on target with the points and the latter smashing home the penalty to seal the deal.
Sean MacCumhaills scorers: Joel Bradley-Walsh 1-4, 1pen, 2 ’45; Gary Wilson 0-5, 1f; Jamie Keegan 0-3, Kevin McCormack 0-2; Steven O’Reilly and Chad McSorley 0-1 each.
St Naul’s scorers: Stephen Griffin 0-5, 2f; Barry Rose 1-0; Michael Coughlan 0-2; Ian Campbell 0-1.
Sean MacCumhaills: Eoin Gallen; Jack Burke, Ronan McMenamin, Gary Dunnion; Alan Sproule, Joe Boyle, Chad McSorley; Gavin Gallagher, Steven O’Reilly; Jamie Keegan, Gary Wilson, Carl Dunnion; Brendan McLaughlin, Joel Bradley-Walsh, Cian Mulligan. Subs: Luke Gavigan for Sproule (half-time), Kevin McCormack for C.Dunnion (41), Aaron Gilooley for McLaughlin (48), Caelum Bonar for McSorley (55), Rory Mulligan for C.Mulligan (59).
St Naul’s: Cathal Charlton; Ryan Coughlan, Diarmuid Gallagher, Barry Burke; Kyle Campbell, John Rose, Michael Coughlan; Stephen Griffin, Ian Campbell; Martin Breslin, Cathal Lowther, Joe Campbell; Declan Duignan, Shane Connelly, Barry Rose. Subs: Conor McBrearty for R.Coughlan (15).
Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh).
