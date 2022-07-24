Search

24 Jul 2022

Termon’s young guns stepping up to the plate - Murray

After Sunday's Division 1 final win over Glenfin, Termon captain Jamie-Leigh Murray believes a new crop of players can make their mark on the senior team

Termon’s young guns stepping up to the plate - Murray

Termon captain Jamie-Leigh Murray receives the trophy.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at O'Donnell Park

24 Jul 2022 5:40 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Jamie-Leigh Murray says a new crop of players can make their mark on Termon.

Murray captained the Burn Road side to Sunday’s Kernan Group Ladies League Division 1 final win over Glenfin.

Ciara McGarvey’s eight points provided the bulk of the highlights reel in the 1-11 to 1-3 win.

The likes of Aibhe McDaid is still cutting her teeth at the senior grade with Lauren Doherty and Ella McGettigan recently getting a first taste of senior action.

Termon sing in the rain with win over Glenfin in Division 1 final

Ciara McGarvey posted eight points for the Burn Road side who won in an O'Donnell Park downpour

“There are girls there gunning for places,” Murray told Donegal Live.

“Ciara is amazing. All the girls who have come in are. We all have had to step up to the plate this year. It’s great to see Geraldine (McLaughlin) and the county girls back and it’s great for the other girls too.”

McLaughlin came off the bench to score the Termon goal as they returned some silverware once again.

Murray has donned the captain’s role since Maria Carr sustained a leg injury.

“I stepped into a big role,” he said. “Maria is like my right arm on that pitch. She’s a huge loss to us. If she could bring that cast off and play, she would. We hope to have her back in the jersey by the end of the year.”

McGarvey led the way as Termon broke free of Glenfin. A low-scoring first-half had Termon 0-3 to 0-1 ahead and they kicked on in part two.

Murray said:  “It’s brilliant. It has felt like a long time coming for us. We said at the start that we wanted to get to the League final and win it. It was very tough out there. It took us a while to get settled in.

“We had a couple of scares and that seems to happen a lot with us, where we seem to be a second-half team or it takes us 15-20 minutes. We came back at them eventually.

“Defensively, we put it up to them. Glenfin are very good going forward and it was a tough, hard game.”

Termon will be well aware that a fresh challenge awaits down the road. Glenfin fielded on Sunday without their Donegal contingent and the return of Katy Herron, Yvonne Bonner and Karen Guthrie will add significantly to their arsenal.

Murray said: “We’ll have a bigger task to come now. We’ll get the heads down now and work for Championship. We’ve a full squad back in for training now, which is great because the numbers make a big difference.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media