Termon's Daire McDaid says Donegal IFC ‘is a real dogfight’

Daire McDaid says Termon will have to keep their focus facing forward in the rough and tumble Donegal IFC.

Francie Friel and Johnny McGinley’s side were in a winning position in Portsalon as with a 0-13 to 0-7 lead on 50 minus before a goal from Gaeil Fhánada’s Michael Sweeney shifted the balance of power and the match ended in 0-14 to 1-11 draw.

“We’re disappointed as we should’ve seen that game out,” Termon forward McDaid said immediately afterwards.

“We were six in front with 10 minutes left. But Fanad are a really good team and we knew that coming down here. It was always going to be a tight game and fair play to them for making the comeback and getting the draw. Michael’s goal was a great finish but we need to learn how to see it out. It really lifted their spirits.”

Termon didn’t manage to win in Division 1 of the All-County Football League this season but as the side who came into the IFC from the senior ranks, are one of those who have their possibilities.

“It’s a different mindset as for us in the Senior Championship it was always about trying to win a game or two whereas in the Intermediate Championship we’re talking about maybe a point dropped, McDaid added.

“At the same time, it’s a point on the board which we picked up away from home and we aren’t going to dwell on this as we need to move on and have a look at next week now.

“It’s a really competitive championship and nobody can really pick a winner as any one of a number of clubs can win it. It’s a real dogfight. We’ve Naomh Muire at home and they’re a good side so that’s who we’re looking at now.