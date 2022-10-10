Donegal SFC final between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's will take place on Saturday

Kevin McGettigan of Naomh Conaill in action against Eoin McGeehin of St Eunan's during the Donegal SFC final last year
The Donegal SFC final between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s will now take place this coming Saturday in Ballybofey.
The Donegal CCC tonight confirmed the rescheduled final will throw-in at 2:15pm start at MacCumhaill Park with the Senior B final between the same two clubs taking place beforehand at 12 noon.
On Sunday, the Junior A Championship final between Carndonagh and Letterkenny Gaels will take place at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, starting at 3:30pm, with Letterkenny Gaels and Naomh Ultan in the Junior B final at 1:30pm.
All GAA fixtures last weekend were postponed as a mark of respect following the tragedy at Creeslough, which was later learned claimed the lives of 10 people.
