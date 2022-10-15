Francie Martin expects to see McMenamin for club and county next season

Francie Martin, the Red Hughs manager, has dismissed the speculation and confirmed that Stephen McMenamin will be lining out for both club and with Donegal next season.

McMenamin has moved to work and live in London in recent months, which has fuelled speculation that he was going to play his club football in the English capital and would not be available for both Red Hughs and Donegal.

“Stephen is a really dedicated player and clubman,” Martin said. “He was home last weekend for the game before it was postponed and he came home again this week no bother. He's fully committed to the team and he will play again next season in 2023.”

After a heartbreaking defeat to Termon in the quarter-final of the Donegal IFC Red Hughs Martin was delighted the team from the Cross retained their Division 2 status. Red Hughs came through on a scoreline of 0-8 to 0-4 to push their neighbours through the trapdoor and into Division 3 next season.

“It is great to stay up after the way the championship finished up for us,” Martin said at the Donegal GAA Centre. “We were very disappointed with how the championship ended up. Termon beat us by a point (1-8 to 0-10) in the quarter-final but we felt hard done by, that day at O’Donnell Park. But to retain our Division 2 status was very important for us.

“You have to be playing the top senior teams in the division. There are a couple of senior championship teams in the division and you have to be up playing those teams if you want to progress.”



The much-travelled Glenfin club manager feels Red Hughs can build on their result on Friday and have a bright future.

“Red Hughs are a young team with players like Jack Gillespie, Jack Bradley and Darragh McMenamin and are a heap of more young lads there and they are only learning the game, “Martin added. “They are definitely going to come as a team.

The boss also paid special tribute to top scorer and young midfielder Jack Gilllspie. Gillespie scored five of his team's point tally with four of them from frees.

“Jack has been doing that all year,” Martin said. “He is a fantastic player and is an up and coming player. He has everything. He can carry the ball and take hits and carry on and he can kick frees with both feet and is a classy young footballer. You can’t beat that.