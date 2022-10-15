Search

15 Oct 2022

Francie Martin expects to see McMenamin for club and county next season

Red Hughs confirmed their place in Division 2 of the All-County Football League with victory over St Mary's Convoy and afterwards, manager Francie Martin said that Stephen McMenamin should still be playing for the club and Donegal despite having moved to London

Francie Martin expects to see McMenamin for club and county next season

The Red Hughs panel before their clash with St Mary's Convoy and, inset, Stephen McMenamin

Reporter:

Tom Comack

15 Oct 2022 1:40 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Francie Martin, the Red Hughs manager, has dismissed the speculation and confirmed that Stephen McMenamin will be lining out for both club and with Donegal next season.

McMenamin has moved to work and live in London in recent months, which has fuelled speculation that he was going to play his club football in the English capital and would not be available for both Red Hughs and Donegal.

“Stephen is a really dedicated player and clubman,” Martin said. “He was home last weekend for the game before it was postponed and he came home again this week no bother. He's fully committed to the team and he will play again next season in 2023.”

After a heartbreaking defeat to Termon in the quarter-final of the Donegal IFC Red Hughs Martin was delighted the team from the Cross retained their Division 2 status. Red Hughs came through on a scoreline of 0-8 to 0-4 to push their neighbours through the trapdoor and into Division 3 next season. 

Red Hughs retain Division 2 status as St Mary’s make the drop

Jack Gillespie was on song for Red Hughs as the Division 2 relegation play-off was finally contested, following which St Mary's Convoy were demoted into the third flight for next season

“It is great to stay up after the way the championship finished up for us,” Martin said at the Donegal GAA Centre. “We were very disappointed with how the championship ended up. Termon beat us by a point (1-8 to 0-10) in the quarter-final  but we felt hard done by, that day at O’Donnell Park. But to retain our Division 2 status was very important for us. 

“You have to be playing the top senior teams in the division. There are a couple of senior championship teams in the division and you have to be up playing those teams if you want to progress.”

The much-travelled Glenfin club manager feels Red Hughs can build on their result on Friday and have a bright future. 

“Red Hughs are a young team with players like Jack Gillespie, Jack Bradley and Darragh McMenamin and are a heap of more young lads there and they are only learning the game, “Martin added. “They are definitely going to come as a team.

The boss also paid special tribute to top scorer and young midfielder Jack Gilllspie. Gillespie scored five of his team's point tally with four of them from frees. 

“Jack has been doing that all year,” Martin said. “He is a fantastic player and is an up and coming player. He has everything. He can carry the ball and take hits and carry on and he can kick frees with both feet and is a classy young footballer. You can’t beat that.

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media