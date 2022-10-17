Search

17 Oct 2022

St Michael’s Liam McElhinney thankful of ‘unbelievable’ support for Creeslough

Liam McElhinney, who attended the last of the funerals of the 10 people who lost their lives in Creeslough on Saturday and before the Donegal SFC in Ballybofey, was very appreciative of the support that has been given to his hometown and club over the last week

St Michael's GAA club chairman Liam McElhinney at MacCumhaill Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GERALDINE DIVER

Reporter:

Alan Foley

17 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Liam McElhinnney has thanked everyone in GAA, sporting circles and the wider community for the support offered to his hometown of Creeslough.

The St Michael’s GAA club chairman was at the Donegal SFC final on Saturday, where Naomh Conaill overcame St Eunan’s on a 1-9 to 2-5 scoreline having attended the last of the funerals that morning, of Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe. Ten people lost their lives following an explosion at a service station the previous Friday.

“It’s been a horrible week for the people of Creeslough,” McElhinney told TG4. “We just want to thank all the clubs in Donegal, far reaching clubs in Ireland and as far away as Philadelphia for the support they have given us this week. It’s unbelievable.”

On Friday night, at Finn Park in Ballybofey in front of Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins, there was an impeccable minute’s silence from all in attendance at Finn Harps’ SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Dundalk to remember those who lost their lives. 

Both squads of players stood, heads bowed, flowers were presented by Dundalk captain Andy Boyle, League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon and Republic of Ireland Under-19 head coach Tom Mohan, who is a former Finn Harps player. Then, on Saturday, the MacCumhaill’s GAA club in Ballybofey and Stranorlar donated all profits from their half-time draw to the Creeslough Development Fund before a minute’s silence. There was a similar moment of reflection in Letterkenny on Sunday before the Junior A final between Letterkenny Gaels and Carndonagh.

“Even across the road at Finn Park, the programme had the names of the people who lost their lives in Creeslough,” McElhinney added of Finn Harps’ gesture. “We appreciate that. The MacCumhaill’s club here are donating all from the half-time draw to the fund. We couldn’t get through it without them.”

On Sunday, there was also a minute’s silence at the Extra.ie semi-final between Derry City and Treaty United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Last Tuesday, the Republic of Ireland qualified for the Fifa Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history courtesy of a 1-0 play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, with Milford’s Amber Barrett - whose mother Jacqui is from Doe Point, Creeslough - scoring the only goal.



Barrett immediately reached for the black band the team wore in memory of the victims and dedicated the goal to the people of Creeslough and of Donegal.

“It was a very proud moment for us to see Amber do what she did,” McElhinney added. “Her mother hails from Creeslough and they are well known to us all. The support has been phenomenal. I’ve got letters from Cork, from Tipperary, from everywhere. I won’t have time yet to answer them all but I will get around to it and from a club point of view from St Michael’s and on behalf of the community of Creeslough, I would like to thank everyone for all the support we obtained.”

Local News

