‘We were disrespected’ - Leo McLoone hits back at Naomh Conaill critics

Leo McLoone hit back at Naomh Conaill’s doubters and critics after they reclaimed the Donegal SFC crown on Saturday.

The Dr Maguire Cup is back in Glenties following Naomh Conaill’s 1-9 to 2-5 win over St Eunan’s in Ballybofey.

It’s a sixth title for Naomh Conaill and McLoone, a 2012 All-Ireland winner, has been there for them all having been a 16-year-old member of the history-making 2005 panel.

Saturday’s victory means Naomh Conaill have won three of the last four finals. In the weeks and months that followed a 1-11 to 0-4 loss to St Eunan’s in the 2021 final, McLoone says Naomh Conaill were stirred by talk that their race had been run.

“I felt in the last year or so that we were written off,” McLoone, who was restricted to a late cameo due to an injury, told Donegal Live.

“We were disrespected by a lot of people throughout the county. That all built up inside us and we knew what was in our group. We did the business.

“Last year and other stuff coming out - managers of other teams saying they were happy to get us and other managers saying we were finished after we played them - built up. I feel as if we are a disrespected club.”

Charles McGuinness’s goal in the 42nd minute was key with St Eunan’s having goals in either half from Eoin McGeehin and Kevin Kealy.

While McGeehin’s goal, in the 13th minute, gave the Letterkenny side a 1-3 to 0-4 advantage at half-time, the controversial sending off of Shane O’Donnell - who was man of the match in the 2021 final - was a major talking point.

While Kealy’s goal brought St Eunan’s level, Naomh Conaill had inspired displays from Brendan McDyer and Ciaran Thompson to take the prize.

McLoone said: “We didn’t become a bad team overnight. In terms of the media and people throughout the county, you’d have thought that we were gone and finished.

“Four points last year was a poor reply in a county final. That was very disappointing, but we knew that we were better than four points. We showed that today.

“We trusted each other over the last year. The young lads like Ciaran (Thompson) and Charlie (McGuinness) have showed what kind of leaders they are now.”

Saturday’s was a seventh final in the eighth years of Martin Regan’s management for Naomh Conaill. Regan has now guided Naomh Conaill to four titles.

McLoone said: “It’s a brilliant one for us. We’re elated. Delighted.

“What matters to us is the group and the community. That’s what it’s all about. Win or lose, they were behind us. The players are a tight unit and there wouldn’t be any blame game.

“It’s 17 years now, a good while, since a lot of us won the first one. We’ve been coming and going over the years. We’ve had a good few finals, that’s six in a row now. We’ve won six titles and they aren’t easy to come by. We’re just delighted to get another one.”

McDyer, who scored three points, is another survivor from the class of 2005. The experienced forward said: “A lot was written and said, but we knew that we weren’t gone. We were very confident. We don’t pay much attention to so-called experts, to be honest. We just know what we’re about and we know if we play the way we can that we’ll be there or thereabouts. It’s no big shock to us.”