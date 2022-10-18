McShea's Say: Naomh Conaill are champions and St Eunan’s are aggrieved

Referee Mark Dorrian brandishes the red card to Shane O'Donnell of St Eunan's during the Donegal SFC final on Saturday and, inset, Pauric McShea
The only topic of discussion after Saturday’s Donegal County final was the sending off of St Eunan’s Shane O Donnell on the cusp of half-time.
The question on everyone’s lips was: Did the referee get it wrong? The only answer to that is, is that he did after consulting with one of his linesmen Val Murray.
This was clearly the wrong decision, and the evidence shows that there was absolutely no justification for such a flawed decision. On a difficult day for football, it is impossible to say what impact the sending off had on the outcome of this final
But in a game where there was only a one-point winning margin in the end, with Naomh Conaill winning 1-9 to 2-5, one can assume that a player of Shane O Donnell’s ability would have been worth at least one point to his team.
Martin Regan: 'We would not have won without Jim McGuinness and Barry Dunnion'
Their splendid cohesion seemed to surprise their opponents as Letterkenny were very poor, the number of turnovers that they conceded was vital and some of their players seemed to stand and wait for the ball rather than attacking it.
The lateral football was hard to understand and some of their team instantly when in possession turned back to their own goal and took the easy way out by engaging in non-stop back passing to fellow defenders or to their goalkeeper. It may be argued that because Naomh Conaill set up with 15 men behind the ball a positive attacking strategy was difficult to create but that is no reason for a total lack of plan B.
It was obvious before this final that Naomh Conaill’s game plan would center on total defense. Two players who could have shared the man of the match award were Ciaran Thompson and Brendan Mc Dyer.
Thompson hit four great points, won lots of possession around the middle of the park, but he was more than a little fortunate not to pick up a card during the match.
McDyer, the Peter Pan of Glenties, had one of his best games in the blue jersey and his three points were all top-class scores. When he finally hangs up his boots he can look back on a wonderful innings with his club, and after his display on Saturday Martin Regan will be very anxious to have him around for some time yet.
Two aspects of this final I found to be disappointing, several players fell to the ground after harmless tackles in an attempt to have an opponent sent off. This is a level of poor sportsmanship which has no part in our games and such players should get a black card for such unfair sportsmanship.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.