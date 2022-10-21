Gaoth Dobhair celebrate their victory over Dungloe in the Donegal LGFA Junior A Championship final
Gaoth Dobhair are preparing for an LGFA Ulster Junior championship quarter-final clash with Down champions Saul on Sunday, 2pm.
“Naturally we are delighted to be playing in the Ulster championship and having the game at home,” said Gaoth manager Brendan McBride. “Imagine - it's October and an Ulster championship game in Magheragallon? Of course we are excited about it,” added the man along with Ronan Mac Niallais masterminded last month’s 2-10 to 2-7 Donegal Junior final victory over Dungloe at the Banks.
Maebh Nic Giolla Bhridhe and Síle Ní Fhearraigh scored the goals in the domestic decider and Eimear Ní Fhríl, Ciara Ní Churáin, Áine Ní Cholla and Maryann Nic Bhaird chipped in with points.
“It is three weeks since the county final and we would have loved it if the game had come sooner because we had built up momentum,” McBride added. “But it is great to be looking forward to a game at this time of year and a chance to test ourselves in Ulster.”
