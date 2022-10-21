Search

21 Oct 2022

'Imagine - it's October and an Ulster championship game in Magheragallon?'

Donegal LGFA Junior A Champions Gaoth Dobhair open their Ulster campaign with a quarter-final against Down champions Saul on Sunday

Gaoth Dobhair celebrate their victory over Dungloe in the Donegal LGFA Junior A Championship final

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Gaoth Dobhair are preparing for an LGFA Ulster Junior championship quarter-final clash with Down champions Saul on Sunday, 2pm.

“Naturally we are delighted to be playing in the Ulster championship and having the game at home,” said Gaoth manager Brendan McBride. “Imagine - it's October and an Ulster championship game in Magheragallon? Of course we are excited about it,” added the man along with Ronan Mac Niallais masterminded last month’s 2-10 to 2-7 Donegal Junior final victory over Dungloe at the Banks.

Maebh Nic Giolla Bhridhe and Síle Ní Fhearraigh scored the goals in the domestic decider and Eimear Ní Fhríl, Ciara Ní Churáin, Áine Ní Cholla and Maryann Nic Bhaird chipped in with points.

“It is three weeks since the county final and we would have loved it if the game had come sooner because we had built up momentum,” McBride added. “But it is great to be looking forward to a game at this time of year and a chance to test ourselves in Ulster.”

With a large number of the girls away at college it has not been easy to get the squad together for training, which has been in the main confined to weekends.

“We’ve girls at college in Belfast, Galway and Dublin so the only time we could get them together was at weekends,” McBride added. “We also had a challenge game planned but it was to be on the weekend of the Creeslough tragedy so it had to be called off.”

Saul from Downpatrick are first time Down champions. They defeated 1-8 to 1-5 in the final with centre half-forward Tash Hamilton scoring a goal and six points, all from play.

The Gaoth Dobhair team and subs that featured in last month’s Junior final were: Isla Gallagher; Leah Nic Bhaird, Alanna Nic Giolla Bhrighde, Laura Nic Lochlainn; Niamh Nic Bhaoill, Riann Alanna Nic Giolla Bhridhe, Míde NÍ Bhaoill; Maehbh Nic Giolla Bhridhe, Rosie Nic Giolla Bhride ; Eimear Ní Fhríl, Síle Ní Fhearraigh, Ciara Ní Churáin; Caoimhe Ní Fhearraigh, Áislinn NI Cholla, Áine Ní Cholla. Subs: Maryann Nic Bhaird, Eve Doherty.

