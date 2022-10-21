Michael Lynch steps aside as Cloughaneely senior manager

Cloughaneely are on the lookout for a senior team manager with Michael Lynch having stepped aside from the role.

Lynch spent six seasons at the helm at the Falcarragh-based club, having made the step-up from being John Paul Gallagher's assistant following the 2016 campaign.

Having secured promotion to the top flight in his first season, Cloughaneely have been in Division 1 of the All-County Football League since. Lynch guided the team to three successive Donegal IFC finals, losing in 2019 against St Naul's and then the following season at the hands of Aodh Ruadh.

However, in 2021 Cloughaneely won the competition following a replayed final win over Dungloe at O'Donnell Park and although life was tricky in the SFC this year with one point from four outings - a draw with Four Masters before losses to Kilcar, St Eunan's and Killybegs - it will still enough to avoid the complexities of the relegation play-offs.

Interested parties are asked either to email the club secretary or to call 0879024888 and the deadline for applications is Friday, November 4.