New-look Donegal U-21 Championships get underway this weekend

A new-look U-21 football championship gets underway this weekend with clubs getting four games, two home and two away, in three sections - A, B and C.



Where possible the Competitions Control Committee have regionalised the competition with two groups in each competition, roughly based north and south, to make it easier for clubs with less travel involved.



After the group stages, the games will be at neutral venues at half-way house venues where possible. CCC secretary, Ed Byrne, said they were taking on board what the clubs had sought for the competition.

“Club wanted to have more local games, especially with most of their players being students and being home for the weekend, many with part-time jobs," he said. “As far as possible we tried to regionalise the groups. There were a bigger number of teams in the B competition and this caused a little bit of trouble, but we did our best.”

The teams taking part in the three competitions and the breakdown of groups is as follows:

A COMPETITION

South: Four Masters, Dungloe, Naomh Conaill, Killybegs and Kilcar.

North: MacCumhaill's, St Eunan's, Termon, Gaoth Dobhair and Milford.

B COMPETITION

South: Glenswilly, Ardara, St Naul's, N Muire (Lwr Rosses), Aodh Ruadh, Naomh Columba, Glenfin and Cloughaneely.

North: Buncrana, Carndonagh, Na Dunaibh, Gaeil Fhánada, N Padraig, Uisce Chaoin and Letterkenny Gaels.

C COMPETITION

South: Bundoran, Red Hugh's, Naomh Brid/Pettigo, St Mary's, Convoy, Naomh Ultan.

North: Urris, Naomh Colmcille, Burt, Robert Emmetts

FIXTURES FOR THIS WEEKEND

Fri 28 Oct

C Championship North, Hibernian Park, (Round 1), Burt V Robert Emmets

A Championship North, Páirc Sheáin MhicChumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon

Sat 29 Oct

A Championship South, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, (Round 1), Naomh Conaill V Four Masters

A Championship South, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 1), Killybegs V Dungloe

B Championship Group A, Páirc Naomh Columba, (Round 1), Glenswilly V Ardara

B Championship Group A, Páirc Gearóid O’Gallachóir, (Round 1), St Naul’s V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses

B Championship Group B, The Scarvey, (Round 1), Buncrana V Carndonagh

B Championship Group B, Páirc na nDúnaibh, (Round 1), Downings V Fanad Gaels

B Championship Group B, Connolly Park, (Round 1), Malin V Naomh Pdraig Muff

B Championship Group B, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, (Round 1), St Eunan’s V Letterkenny Gaels

C Championship North, Crampsey Park, (Round 1), Urris V Naomh Colmcille

C Championship South, Gaelic Park, (Round 1), Realt na Mara V Red Hughs

A Championship North, Machaire Gathlan, (Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair V Milford

Sun 30 Oct

C Championship South, Venue: Convoy, (Round 1), Convoy V Naomh Ultan

Mon 31 Oct

B Championship Group A, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 1), Glenfin V Cloughaneely