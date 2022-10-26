New-look Donegal U-21 Championships get underway this weekend

St Eunan's are the reigning Donegal U-21 champions
A new-look U-21 football championship gets underway this weekend with clubs getting four games, two home and two away, in three sections - A, B and C.
Where possible the Competitions Control Committee have regionalised the competition with two groups in each competition, roughly based north and south, to make it easier for clubs with less travel involved.
After the group stages, the games will be at neutral venues at half-way house venues where possible. CCC secretary, Ed Byrne, said they were taking on board what the clubs had sought for the competition.
The teams taking part in the three competitions and the breakdown of groups is as follows:
A COMPETITION
South: Four Masters, Dungloe, Naomh Conaill, Killybegs and Kilcar.
North: MacCumhaill's, St Eunan's, Termon, Gaoth Dobhair and Milford.
B COMPETITION
South: Glenswilly, Ardara, St Naul's, N Muire (Lwr Rosses), Aodh Ruadh, Naomh Columba, Glenfin and Cloughaneely.
North: Buncrana, Carndonagh, Na Dunaibh, Gaeil Fhánada, N Padraig, Uisce Chaoin and Letterkenny Gaels.
C COMPETITION
South: Bundoran, Red Hugh's, Naomh Brid/Pettigo, St Mary's, Convoy, Naomh Ultan.
North: Urris, Naomh Colmcille, Burt, Robert Emmetts
FIXTURES FOR THIS WEEKEND
Fri 28 Oct
C Championship North, Hibernian Park, (Round 1), Burt V Robert Emmets
A Championship North, Páirc Sheáin MhicChumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon
Sat 29 Oct
A Championship South, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, (Round 1), Naomh Conaill V Four Masters
A Championship South, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 1), Killybegs V Dungloe
B Championship Group A, Páirc Naomh Columba, (Round 1), Glenswilly V Ardara
B Championship Group A, Páirc Gearóid O’Gallachóir, (Round 1), St Naul’s V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
B Championship Group B, The Scarvey, (Round 1), Buncrana V Carndonagh
B Championship Group B, Páirc na nDúnaibh, (Round 1), Downings V Fanad Gaels
B Championship Group B, Connolly Park, (Round 1), Malin V Naomh Pdraig Muff
B Championship Group B, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, (Round 1), St Eunan’s V Letterkenny Gaels
C Championship North, Crampsey Park, (Round 1), Urris V Naomh Colmcille
C Championship South, Gaelic Park, (Round 1), Realt na Mara V Red Hughs
A Championship North, Machaire Gathlan, (Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair V Milford
Sun 30 Oct
C Championship South, Venue: Convoy, (Round 1), Convoy V Naomh Ultan
Mon 31 Oct
B Championship Group A, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 1), Glenfin V Cloughaneely
