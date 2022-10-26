Search

26 Oct 2022

New-look Donegal U-21 Championships get underway this weekend

There will be more games in the respective Donegal U-21 Championships at A, B and C, with the competition working on a regionalised basis

New-look Donegal U-21 Championship gets underway this weekend

St Eunan's are the reigning Donegal U-21 champions

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

26 Oct 2022 9:39 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A new-look U-21 football championship gets underway this weekend with clubs getting four games, two home and two away, in three sections - A, B and C.

Where possible the Competitions Control Committee have regionalised the competition with two groups in each competition, roughly based north and south, to make it easier for clubs with less travel involved.

After the group stages, the games will be at neutral venues at half-way house venues where possible. CCC secretary, Ed Byrne, said they were taking on board what the clubs had sought for the competition.

New Donegal coach Aidan O’Rourke: We’ll try to build something positive here

Aidan O'Rourke is Paddy Carr's head coach and the pair will be tasked with bringing success to Donegal's senior footballers


“Club wanted to have more local games, especially with most of their players being students and being home for the weekend, many with part-time jobs," he said. “As far as possible we tried to regionalise the groups. There were a bigger number of teams in the B competition and this caused a little bit of trouble, but we did our best.”

The teams taking part in the three competitions and the breakdown of groups is as follows:

A COMPETITION
South: Four Masters, Dungloe, Naomh Conaill, Killybegs and Kilcar.
North: MacCumhaill's, St Eunan's, Termon, Gaoth Dobhair and Milford.

B COMPETITION
South: Glenswilly, Ardara, St Naul's, N Muire (Lwr Rosses), Aodh Ruadh, Naomh Columba, Glenfin and Cloughaneely.
North: Buncrana, Carndonagh, Na Dunaibh, Gaeil Fhánada, N Padraig, Uisce Chaoin and Letterkenny Gaels.

C COMPETITION
South: Bundoran, Red Hugh's, Naomh Brid/Pettigo, St Mary's, Convoy, Naomh Ultan.
North: Urris, Naomh Colmcille, Burt, Robert Emmetts

FIXTURES FOR THIS WEEKEND
Fri 28 Oct
C Championship North, Hibernian Park, (Round 1), Burt V Robert Emmets
A Championship North, Páirc Sheáin MhicChumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon

Sat 29 Oct
A Championship South, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, (Round 1), Naomh Conaill V Four Masters
A Championship South, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 1), Killybegs V Dungloe
B Championship Group A, Páirc Naomh Columba, (Round 1), Glenswilly V Ardara
B Championship Group A, Páirc Gearóid O’Gallachóir, (Round 1), St Naul’s V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
B Championship Group B, The Scarvey, (Round 1), Buncrana V Carndonagh
B Championship Group B, Páirc na nDúnaibh, (Round 1), Downings V Fanad Gaels
B Championship Group B, Connolly Park, (Round 1), Malin V Naomh Pdraig Muff
B Championship Group B, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, (Round 1), St Eunan’s V Letterkenny Gaels
C Championship North, Crampsey Park, (Round 1), Urris V Naomh Colmcille
C Championship South, Gaelic Park, (Round 1), Realt na Mara V Red Hughs
A Championship North, Machaire Gathlan, (Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair V Milford

Sun 30 Oct
C Championship South, Venue: Convoy, (Round 1), Convoy V Naomh Ultan

Mon 31 Oct
B Championship Group A, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 1), Glenfin V Cloughaneely

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media