31 Oct 2022

Buncrana GAA club seeing the sights and enjoying life in the Big Apple

Buncrana have a delegation of 65 in total in New York for a six-day break where they played in Gaelic Park on Saturday and have plenty of appointments over the coming days

The Buncrana panel before their challenge match at Gaelic Park against a New York select

Reporter:

Alan Foley

30 Oct 2022 10:10 PM

Buncrana GAA club are currently enjoying a well-earned break in New York city.

A total of 37 made the journey to the Big Apple from Inishowen and joined up with club members from New York, San Francisco, Boston and Philadelphia to swell the contingent up to 65.

On Saturday, they lined out at Gaelic Park in the Bronx and defeated a New York selection 6-9 to 3-7. The goals came from captain Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle, Niall Breslin, Darach O’Connor, Oisin Crawford and Tiarnan McLaughlin - the son of Buncrana native Keelan, who is based in the United States.

Keelan McLaughlin, Paul McDaid, Jane McCarter from Buncrana helped arrange the trip, as did Laurence McGrath from Pettigo.

Today, manager Gary Duffy, Caolan McGonagle, Darach O’Connor and Keelan McLaughlin took in a round of golf at  Trump National Golf Club, Westchester County, while other members of the travelling party, who are staying in Yonkers, are in the city sightseeing.

Tomorrow they will be guests at the Irish Consulate in New York and on Tuesday are attending the NBA clash of Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls at the Barclay’s Centre before returning home on Thursday.

