Donegal’s recent record in Ulster JFC provides hope for Letterkenny Gaels

For Letterkenny Gaels, Sunday’s trip to Crossmaglen to take on the Armagh champions Derrynoose offers a first ever taste of Ulster club football.

Paul Melaugh - joint manager along with Dougie Corbett - says his team are now in bonus territory. But there’s a pep in the step of Gaels supporters and a quiet confidence among the management and players which suggests there could be more to come from this team after their memorable win over Carndonagh in the Junior A Championship final.

“We had a great night that Sunday night and the boys definitely celebrated,” Melaugh said. “But the big thing for us after that was moving forward and getting the players back out training again. We did that the following Saturday and there has been a big buy-in to this Ulster Championship. So hopefully now we can prepare ourselves over the coming week and we can put in a performance.

“There are no guarantees, but a performance is what we’re looking for. We’ve to try and not let the occasion get to us because it’s a new chapter for the lads.”

Gaels make the trip to Armagh for this Ulster Junior quarter-final to take on a Derrynoose side who eased to victory over Lissummon in the Armagh decider, winning by 2-14 to 0-7.

Given the margin of victory, and with home advantage over an inexperienced Letterkenny side, Derrynoose will fancy their chances on Sunday. But Melaugh reckons his team should have nothing to fear.

“They won their title in Armagh the week before us so they would probably have been at the Donegal final or possibly watched it back,” he said.

“With modern technology, everyone gets a chance to look at everyone else in these competitions.

“We have seen Derrynoose play Middletown in the semi-final and then play Lissummon in the final. They have plenty of quality throughout their team. They have a former Armagh goalkeeper and a former Armagh panellist so they have quality.

“But they’ll know that we have plenty of quality also so it will boil down to which team is best prepared on the day and hopefully it will be a good entertaining game for the spectators.”

Melaugh also pointed to the impressive performances in Ulster delivered by so many Donegal winners in recent years including winners Naomh Colmcille and Red Hughs, while Buncrana and Na Dunaibh got as far as the final.

“We’re just hoping that we can maintain that tradition,” he said. “But we know that every team that gets through in Ulster is going to be formidable. We’re looking at Derrynoose, we’re not looking any further than that.”

Gaels will be well supported at the South Armagh venue as the club continues to savour what’s been a fantastic season so far.

“It’s a journey,” Melaugh pointed out. “Most of the players, if you ask them, will turn around and tell you they never want to play in this competition again. The reason for that is that they don’t want to go down and play at Junior level again.

“Their ambitions are high. Their ambitions are to consolidate themselves at Intermediate and possibly drive the club on. That’s a great attitude to have.”